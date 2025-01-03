₹66,283.95
(296.08)(0.44%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹66,274.81
Prev. Close
₹65,987.86
Market Cap.
₹8,44,280.5
Div Yield
0.32
PE
97.51
PB
97.51
₹66,073
₹66,776.75
Performance
One Week (%)
2.69
One Month (%)
3.29
One Year (%)
31.24
YTD (%)
26.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Blue Star Ltd
2,336.55
2,352
2,291.65
31,280
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1,860
1,881.5
1,834.45
2,767
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,630
4,812.7
4,575
3,495
Voltas Ltd
1,823.9
1,859.65
1,815.15
29,702
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.35
286.4
277.7
58,589
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
778.55
792.75
758
3,04,177
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
367.3
374.3
365
1,31,372
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.