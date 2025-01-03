₹1,782.67
(-6.83)(-0.38%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,792.6
Prev. Close
₹1,789.51
Market Cap.
₹1,18,35,898.35
Div Yield
0.78
PE
34.2
PB
34.2
₹1,780.7
₹1,792.69
Performance
One Week (%)
2
One Month (%)
0.55
One Year (%)
12.46
YTD (%)
4.12
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Abbott India Ltd
29,432
30,029.1
29,384
170
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,927.5
2,956.8
2,908.7
19,035
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
636
639.85
630.35
7,277
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
Page Industries Ltd
47,759.35
48,576
47,759.35
128
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.1
728.3
698.8
49,891
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
486
490.7
482
28,139
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
