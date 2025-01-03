iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Low Volatility Index

BSE Low Volat. SHARE PRICE

1,782.67

(-6.83)negative-bottom arrow(-0.38%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

1,792.6

Prev. Close

1,789.51

Market Cap.

1,18,35,898.35

Div Yield

0.78

PE

34.2

PB

34.2

1,780.7

1,792.69

Performance

One Week (%)

2

One Month (%)

0.55

One Year (%)

12.46

YTD (%)

4.12

BSE Low Volat. LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,334.25

2,362.7

2,322.95

90,892

Abbott India Ltd

29,432

30,029.1

29,384

170

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,835.3

4,858.95

4,787.9

9,667

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.55

2,238.5

2,199.5

36,932

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,516.9

2,552.8

2,503

4,346

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,405.5

2,415

2,364.35

1,54,767

ITC Ltd

482

490.95

480

11,05,669

Bosch Ltd

34,324.1

34,907.1

34,191.85

419

MRF Ltd

1,26,258.85

1,29,987.35

1,26,001

258

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.35

1,262.3

1,235.6

5,02,881

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

938.4

942

926.8

1,56,341

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,331

7,422.4

7,277.8

4,256

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.75

1,378.8

1,347.4

28,308

Titan Company Ltd

3,449.2

3,481

3,378.2

1,17,339

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,657.55

6,755

6,612

9,390

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,839.15

1,848.7

1,816.75

57,700

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,927.5

2,956.8

2,908.7

19,035

Dabur India Ltd

525.05

529.1

514.2

1,01,401

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,848.5

1,885

1,844

61,463

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.3

1,794.8

1,746.3

4,02,703

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

636

639.85

630.35

7,277

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,266.75

1,290.55

1,262.45

3,63,566

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,910.95

12,046.55

11,796.9

15,842

Page Industries Ltd

47,759.35

48,576

47,759.35

128

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,594

1,615

1,594

1,64,310

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.1

728.3

698.8

49,891

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,697

1,720.1

1,690.75

1,31,618

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

486

490.7

482

28,139

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

