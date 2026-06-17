Yes Bank Limited Hits 52-Week High After RBI Liquidity Measures, Stock Gains 15% in Four Sessions

Yes Bank – 52-Week Low: ₹17.20 | 52-Week High: ₹25.46

Reason for 52-Week High

Yes Bank Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹25.46 after a combination of sector-wide tailwinds, RBI policy support, strong trading volumes, and improved investor sentiment toward the banking sector.

RBI Measures to Boost Foreign Currency Inflows

The primary trigger was the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special measures for FCNR(B) deposits and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). These measures allow banks to access overseas funds at significantly lower costs, improving liquidity and funding efficiency. According to industry estimates, banks could benefit from a 200–250 basis point reduction in borrowing costs, which may support credit growth and profitability.

Revision in FCNR(B) Deposit Rates

Yes Bank recently revised its USD FCNR(B) deposit rates, offering a peak rate of 6.60% per annum effective June 11, 2026. The move is expected to attract higher foreign currency deposits and strengthen the bank’s liability franchise.

Strong Banking Sector Rally

The stock’s rally coincided with a broader up move in banking shares. Stocks such as HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and IDFC First Bank also gained, helping the Bank Nifty rise over 0.5%. Positive sector sentiment provided additional momentum to Yes Bank.

Heavy Trading Volumes Signal Investor Interest

The rally was backed by exceptionally strong volumes, with nearly 26 crore shares traded on June 17, compared to the stock’s one-week average of 14 crore shares and one-month average of 13 crore shares. Such high participation is generally viewed as a sign of strong investor conviction.

Improved Sentiment Around Turnaround Story

Investors continue to track Yes Bank’s gradual business recovery, improving asset quality, stronger capital position, and potential benefits from a lower-cost funding environment. The RBI’s liquidity-supportive measures have further strengthened optimism around the bank’s growth prospects.

Stock Performance Context

Yes Bank shares have delivered a strong performance across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty Bank Index, reflecting renewed investor confidence, improved banking sector sentiment, and optimism surrounding RBI’s liquidity-enhancing measures.

Over the past one week, Yes Bank shares gained 11.24%, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Bank’s 4.51% return.

In the last one month, the stock surged 13.91%, compared with a 7.21% gain in the benchmark banking index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Yes Bank has advanced 16.98%, while the Nifty Bank has declined 3.56%.

Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a return of 26.08%, significantly ahead of the 3.36% gain recorded by the Nifty Bank.

The stock has generated strong long-term returns of 54.23% over three years, outperforming the benchmark’s 31.06% return during the same period.

Over the past five years, Yes Bank has rallied 82.84%, compared with a 66.40% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Trading activity remained exceptionally strong, with volumes of around 3,943.52 lakh shares and traded value of approximately ₹984.70 crore, indicating robust investor participation. Yes Bank currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹78,903 crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s prominent private-sector lenders undergoing a steady turnaround.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.