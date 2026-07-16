ABB India Hits 52-Week High as Record Order Growth and Strong Global Earnings Fuel Rally

ABB India Ltd. is a leading electrification and automation technology company and a subsidiary of the global ABB Group. Incorporated in 1949, the company provides advanced solutions in electrification, motion, process automation, and robotics, serving industries such as manufacturing, utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and energy. Backed by over 140 years of global engineering expertise, ABB India plays a key role in driving digitalisation, industrial automation, and energy efficiency across the country.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹7,924.50

52-Week Low: ₹4,637.50

ABB India shares surged to a 52-week high after the company’s parent, ABB Global, reported record Q2CY26 results, boosting investor confidence in ABB India’s growth outlook. The rally was driven by a combination of strong global performance, robust domestic order growth, and an optimistic business outlook.

Key reasons behind the 52-week high:

Record global order inflows:

ABB Global reported an all-time high order intake of $12.04 billion, up 30% YoY, reflecting strong demand across electrification and automation businesses.

Exceptional order growth in India:

ABB Global highlighted that ABB India’s order inflow surged 81% YoY, supported by strong demand from infrastructure, industrial automation, railways, data centres, and energy transition projects.

Strong Q2 financial performance:

The parent company reported 12% comparable revenue growth, 20% growth in Operational EBITA, and an Operational EBITA margin of 20.2%, signalling healthy profitability and execution.

Positive management guidance:

ABB expects low- to mid-teens revenue growth in Q3CY26 with further improvement in margins, reinforcing confidence in future earnings.

Strategic investments in India:

ABB reaffirmed its commitment to India by investing $75 million in 2026 to expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities, strengthening its “local-for-local” strategy and long-term growth prospects.

Major acquisition announcement:

ABB also announced the $5.5 billion acquisition of Rotork, enhancing its automation portfolio and strengthening its global competitive position.

Healthy domestic fundamentals:

ABB India reported 25% YoY order inflow growth in Q1CY26 with an order backlog of around ₹11,000 crore, providing strong revenue visibility.

Stock Performance Context

ABB India has delivered a strong rally across all major timeframes, clearly outperforming the Nifty Next 50 in every period and reflecting robust investor confidence after its strong earnings and order inflow update.

Over the past one week , the stock gained 12.25% , while the Nifty Next 50 rose 0.57% .

In the last one month , ABB India advanced 9.04% , compared with just 0.14% for the benchmark.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 47.89% , far ahead of the Nifty Next 50’s 3.19% gain .

Over the past one year , ABB India has returned 37.91% , versus 4.39% for the index.

During the last three years , the stock has climbed 74.63% , outperforming the benchmark’s 62.50% .

Over the past five years, ABB India has delivered a massive 334.18% return, compared with 83.47% for the Nifty Next 50.

Trading remained active, with around 25.78 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of nearly ₹1,991.26 crore. ABB India currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹1.62 lakh crore.