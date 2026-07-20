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Adani Power Share Price Rises Nearly 2% Ahead of Q1 FY27 Results

20 Jul 2026 , 11:24 AM

Adani Power share price gained nearly 2% in early trade on Monday as investors turned optimistic ahead of the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings announcement, scheduled for July 22. Besides its quarterly financial results, the market is closely watching the company’s fundraising plans, recent acquisitions, and long-term growth strategy.

As of 11:20 AM on July 20, Adani Power shares were trading at ₹218.50, up 1.89%, supported by positive sentiment surrounding the company’s expansion initiatives and long-term power supply agreements.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Adani Power traded in the green throughout the morning session, reflecting investor confidence ahead of key corporate announcements.

Stock Performance (As of 11:20 AM)

  • Current Price: ₹218.50 (+1.89%)
  • Previous Close: ₹214.45
  • Opening Price: ₹215.75
  • Day’s High: ₹219.29

The stock remained close to its intraday high, indicating sustained buying interest ahead of the company’s board meeting.

Adani Power Q1 FY27 Results on July 22

In a regulatory filing with the NSE, Adani Power announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The quarterly earnings will be closely monitored by investors for updates on revenue growth, profitability, fuel costs, and operational performance.

Board to Consider Fundraising Plans

Apart from approving the June quarter results, the board will also deliberate on proposals to raise capital for future growth.

The fundraising may be undertaken through multiple avenues, including:

  • Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)
  • Private Placement
  • Preferential Issue
  • Equity Share Issuance
  • Other permissible fundraising methods

The proposed capital raise, subject to regulatory approvals, could be executed in one or multiple tranches and is expected to support the company’s aggressive expansion strategy.

Adani Power Strengthens Portfolio with Jaiprakash Assets Acquisition

Adani Power has entered into strategic agreements to acquire key assets from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), further strengthening its presence in India’s power sector.

The acquisitions include:

  • 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) for ₹2,993.60 crore.
  • 180 MW thermal power plant at Churk, along with related assets and an 11.49% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd, for ₹1,200 crore.

These acquisitions are expected to enhance Adani Power’s generation portfolio and expand its operational footprint.

25-Year Power Supply Agreement with MSEDCL

Adani Power recently signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of electricity.

The agreement follows the company’s successful bid in a competitive tender, after which it received the Letter of Award (LoA) on March 15.

Key Project Details

  • Capacity: 1,600 MW (2 × 800 MW)
  • Plant Type: Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant
  • Development Model: Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO)
  • Commercial Supply Begins: FY31
  • First-Year Tariff: ₹5.30 per kWh

The project has also secured a domestic coal linkage under the Centre’s SHAKTI policy, ensuring long-term fuel security and operational stability.

Massive Capacity Expansion Underway

Adani Power is undertaking one of India’s largest power generation expansion plans.

The company aims to increase its installed capacity from approximately 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by FY2031-32, backed by an investment of around ₹2 lakh crore.

This expansion is expected to significantly strengthen the company’s position in India’s growing electricity market while supporting the country’s increasing power demand.

Strong Revenue Visibility Through Long-Term Contracts

The MSEDCL agreement marks Adani Power’s fifth long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) win during FY25-26.

With this addition:

  • Long-term contracted capacity under new projects has increased to 13.3 GW out of a 23.8 GW project pipeline.
  • More than 95% of operational capacity is secured under medium- and long-term power purchase agreements.
  • Over 55% of upcoming capacity is already tied up through similar contracts.

These long-term agreements provide stable cash flows, predictable revenue, and improved earnings visibility for the company over the coming years.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AdaniPower
  • #AdaniPowerResults
  • #BusinessNews
  • #EnergySector
  • #JaiprakashPower
  • #JPVL
  • #MarketUpdate
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