Aditya Vision Ltd Hits 52-Week High as Strong FY26 Earnings, Rapid Store Expansion, and Tier-2 Growth Fuel Rally

25 Jun 2026 , 06:15 PM
Aditya Vision Ltd. is one of India’s leading regional consumer electronics and home appliances retailers, headquartered in Patna, Bihar. Founded in 1999, the company operates 192 stores across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, offering over 10,000 products from leading domestic and international brands. As the first consumer electronics retailer in India to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, Aditya Vision has built a strong presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, serving more than 1 crore customers through its extensive retail network and focus on customer service.
Aditya Vision shares climbed to a fresh 52-week high of ₹705.00 as investors responded positively to the company’s strong financial performance, aggressive expansion strategy, and improving long-term growth outlook. The rally was supported by the following key factors:
Overall, strong earnings growth, rapid store expansion, improving consumer demand, shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and a bullish technical setup collectively drove Aditya Vision shares to a fresh 52-week high.
Aditya Vision has significantly outperformed the Nifty Total Market Index across most time periods, reflecting strong investor confidence driven by robust earnings growth, aggressive store expansion, and rising consumer demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.
Over the past one week, Aditya Vision gained 6.97%, while the Nifty Total Market Index declined 0.37%.
In the last one month, the stock surged 23.23%, significantly outperforming the benchmark index, which rose just 1.00%.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aditya Vision has rallied 37.03%, compared to a 2.81% decline in the Nifty Total Market Index.
Over the past one year, the stock has delivered an impressive 68.80% return, while the benchmark index slipped 0.56%, highlighting the company’s strong operational momentum.
Since its listing, Aditya Vision has continued to attract strong investor interest, although meaningful 3-year and 5-year return comparisons are not yet available due to its relatively recent inclusion in the market.
The company commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,530 crore, reflecting its growing position in India’s organised consumer electronics retail sector.
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