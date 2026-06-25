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Aditya Vision Ltd Hits 52-Week High as Strong FY26 Earnings, Rapid Store Expansion, and Tier-2 Growth Fuel Rally

25 Jun 2026 , 06:15 PM

Aditya Vision Ltd. is one of India’s leading regional consumer electronics and home appliances retailers, headquartered in Patna, Bihar. Founded in 1999, the company operates 192 stores across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, offering over 10,000 products from leading domestic and international brands. As the first consumer electronics retailer in India to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, Aditya Vision has built a strong presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, serving more than 1 crore customers through its extensive retail network and focus on customer service.

Reason for 52-Week Low

52-Week Low: ₹351.00

52-Week High: ₹705.00

Aditya Vision shares climbed to a fresh 52-week high of ₹705.00 as investors responded positively to the company’s strong financial performance, aggressive expansion strategy, and improving long-term growth outlook. The rally was supported by the following key factors:

  • Strong FY26 Financial Performance:
    The company reported 18.23% YoY revenue growth to ₹2,671.62 crore and 10.84% YoY growth in net profit to ₹116.92 crore. Q4 FY26 was particularly impressive, with revenue rising 28.42% YoY to ₹625.03 crore and PAT increasing 35.98% YoY to ₹21.73 crore, driven by robust demand for consumer electronics during the summer season.
  • Aggressive Store Expansion Driving Future Growth:
    Aditya Vision expanded its retail footprint to 192 stores and plans to open 30–35 new stores annually across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. Its focus on underpenetrated Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities has strengthened investor confidence in the company’s long-term revenue growth potential.
  • Positive Outlook for Tier-2 & Tier-3 Consumption:
    Investors remain optimistic about rising consumer spending in smaller cities, where demand for air conditioners, refrigerators, smartphones, and other electronics continues to grow. Aditya Vision’s strong regional presence positions it well to benefit from this structural consumption trend.
  • Dividend Signals Management Confidence:
    The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share for FY26, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings quality, healthy cash generation, and financial stability.
  • Bullish Technical Breakout & Institutional Buying:
    The stock broke above its previous resistance to hit a new 52-week high, supported by strong buying interest. Analysts believe the stock remains in a bullish trend, with the breakout attracting fresh institutional and momentum investors.
  • Brokerage Optimism on Growth Prospects:
    Market experts highlighted Aditya Vision as a high-growth retail play with a first-mover advantage in eastern India’s consumer electronics market. Analysts believe improving average revenue per store, continued expansion, and healthy execution support the company’s long-term growth story.

Overall, strong earnings growth, rapid store expansion, improving consumer demand, shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and a bullish technical setup collectively drove Aditya Vision shares to a fresh 52-week high.

Stock Performance Context

Aditya Vision has significantly outperformed the Nifty Total Market Index across most time periods, reflecting strong investor confidence driven by robust earnings growth, aggressive store expansion, and rising consumer demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

  • Over the past one week, Aditya Vision gained 6.97%, while the Nifty Total Market Index declined 0.37%.

  • In the last one month, the stock surged 23.23%, significantly outperforming the benchmark index, which rose just 1.00%.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aditya Vision has rallied 37.03%, compared to a 2.81% decline in the Nifty Total Market Index.

  • Over the past one year, the stock has delivered an impressive 68.80% return, while the benchmark index slipped 0.56%, highlighting the company’s strong operational momentum.

  • Since its listing, Aditya Vision has continued to attract strong investor interest, although meaningful 3-year and 5-year return comparisons are not yet available due to its relatively recent inclusion in the market.

The company commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,530 crore, reflecting its growing position in India’s organised consumer electronics retail sector.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AdityaVision
  • #AdityaVisionSharePrice
  • #BSEIndia
  • #BullishBreakout
  • #ConsumerElectronicsRetail
  • #DividendStocks
  • #EarningsGrowth
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