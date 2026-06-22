Bajaj Auto Buyback 2026: Key Details, Eligibility, and Investor Impact Explained

22 Jun 2026 , 02:37 PM
Bajaj Auto witnessed a notable rise in its share price ahead of its record date for a massive share buyback program. The stock touched intraday highs as investors reacted to the announcement of a ₹5,633 crore buyback, the largest in the company’s history.
The move has sparked strong interest among retail and institutional investors, especially those looking to understand eligibility rules and potential gains from the tender offer route.
The latest buyback from Bajaj Auto comes with the following key details:
Only shareholders holding shares as of the record date will be eligible to participate.
Ahead of the record date, the stock showed strong momentum:
This price movement reflects investor optimism around the buyback premium and potential short-term arbitrage opportunities.
One of the key highlights of the buyback is the allocation structure:
This structure makes the buyback particularly attractive for retail participants compared to large institutional investors.
Despite the premium buyback price, investors should note:
A buyback may support short-term sentiment but does not change core business performance.
Bajaj Auto had previously announced a ₹4,000 crore buyback in 2024 at ₹10,000 per share. The current program marks a significant increase in size and premium pricing.
Over the past year, the stock has gained approximately 22%, reflecting strong investor confidence and steady performance.
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