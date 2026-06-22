Bajaj Auto Buyback 2026: Key Details, Eligibility, and Investor Impact Explained

Bajaj Auto witnessed a notable rise in its share price ahead of its record date for a massive share buyback program. The stock touched intraday highs as investors reacted to the announcement of a ₹5,633 crore buyback, the largest in the company’s history.

The move has sparked strong interest among retail and institutional investors, especially those looking to understand eligibility rules and potential gains from the tender offer route.

Buyback Overview

The latest buyback from Bajaj Auto comes with the following key details:

Buyback Size: ₹5,633 crore

₹5,633 crore Buyback Price: ₹12,000 per share (around 19% premium to market price)

₹12,000 per share (around 19% premium to market price) Shares Offered: Up to 46.94 lakh shares (approx. 1.68% equity)

Up to 46.94 lakh shares (approx. 1.68% equity) Route: Tender offer

Tender offer Record Date: June 24 (Wednesday)

Only shareholders holding shares as of the record date will be eligible to participate.

Market Reaction

Ahead of the record date, the stock showed strong momentum:

Opened at ₹10,116

Touched a high of ₹10,268

Traded around ₹10,166 (up ~1%) during the session

This price movement reflects investor optimism around the buyback premium and potential short-term arbitrage opportunities.

Retail Investor Advantage

One of the key highlights of the buyback is the allocation structure:

15% reserved for small shareholders

Small shareholders are defined as those holding shares worth ₹2 lakh or less

Historically, this category sees high acceptance ratios, often near full acceptance (though not guaranteed)

This structure makes the buyback particularly attractive for retail participants compared to large institutional investors.

Investor Participation Logic

Despite the premium buyback price, investors should note:

Buyback is not a standalone reason to buy the stock

It primarily benefits existing shareholders as of record date

Long-term decision should be based on: Company fundamentals Valuation levels Sector outlook



A buyback may support short-term sentiment but does not change core business performance.

Historical Context

Bajaj Auto had previously announced a ₹4,000 crore buyback in 2024 at ₹10,000 per share. The current program marks a significant increase in size and premium pricing.

Over the past year, the stock has gained approximately 22%, reflecting strong investor confidence and steady performance.