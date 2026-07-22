Bajaj Auto Hits Fresh 52-Week High as Strong Q1 Earnings and Robust Demand Fuel Rally

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹11,031.00

52-Week Low: ₹7,858.50

Bajaj Auto shares climbed to a fresh 52-week high of ₹11,031 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings, robust demand across domestic and export markets, and better-than-expected profitability, reinforcing investor confidence in its long-term growth outlook.

Key reasons behind the rally

Exceptional earnings growth

Bajaj Auto reported a 46% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,225.63 crore, while revenue surged 65% YoY to ₹21,688.8 crore, driven by record vehicle sales and broad-based growth across business segments.

Healthy operating performance

The company delivered a Q1 EBITDA margin of 20.9%, exceeding market expectations despite higher commodity costs. Improved product mix, operating leverage, pricing actions, rupee depreciation benefits, and cost optimisation supported margins.

Strong demand across segments

Growth was supported by robust domestic and export demand, higher sales of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and continued momentum in electric vehicles (EVs). Management also guided for 8–10% domestic growth and sustained export recovery.

Positive management outlook

The company expressed confidence in maintaining healthy demand, expanding market share in premium motorcycles, strengthening its EV leadership, and launching two new Pulsar models and two new brands during FY27, boosting future growth expectations.

Bullish brokerage commentary

Leading brokerages including Bernstein, CLSA, Motilal Oswal, and Jefferies maintained positive views on the stock, highlighting its strong execution, resilient margins, earnings beat, and improving export outlook, which further strengthened investor sentiment.

Stock Performance Context

Bajaj Auto has delivered strong and consistent returns across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50, reflecting sustained investor confidence backed by strong earnings growth, healthy margins, and robust demand across domestic and export markets.

Over the past one week , the stock gained 6.74% , while the Nifty 50 declined 0.34% .

In the last one month , Bajaj Auto advanced 8.12% , compared with a 0.44% decline in the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 15.29% , outperforming the Nifty 50, which has fallen 8.22% .

Over the past one year , Bajaj Auto generated a 32.84% return , significantly higher than the benchmark’s 4.25% decline .

During the last three years , the stock delivered an impressive 126.60% return , compared with the Nifty 50’s 21.53% gain.

Over the past five years, Bajaj Auto has returned 185.97%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 51.64% return.

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 14.49 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of approximately ₹1,568.15 crore. Bajaj Auto currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹3.08 lakh crore.

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