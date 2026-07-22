Bajaj Auto Hits Fresh 52-Week High as Strong Q1 Earnings and Robust Demand Fuel Rally

22 Jul 2026 , 06:20 PM
52-Week High: ₹11,031.00
52-Week Low: ₹7,858.50
Bajaj Auto shares climbed to a fresh 52-week high of ₹11,031 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings, robust demand across domestic and export markets, and better-than-expected profitability, reinforcing investor confidence in its long-term growth outlook.
Bajaj Auto reported a 46% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,225.63 crore, while revenue surged 65% YoY to ₹21,688.8 crore, driven by record vehicle sales and broad-based growth across business segments.
The company delivered a Q1 EBITDA margin of 20.9%, exceeding market expectations despite higher commodity costs. Improved product mix, operating leverage, pricing actions, rupee depreciation benefits, and cost optimisation supported margins.
Growth was supported by robust domestic and export demand, higher sales of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and continued momentum in electric vehicles (EVs). Management also guided for 8–10% domestic growth and sustained export recovery.
The company expressed confidence in maintaining healthy demand, expanding market share in premium motorcycles, strengthening its EV leadership, and launching two new Pulsar models and two new brands during FY27, boosting future growth expectations.
Leading brokerages including Bernstein, CLSA, Motilal Oswal, and Jefferies maintained positive views on the stock, highlighting its strong execution, resilient margins, earnings beat, and improving export outlook, which further strengthened investor sentiment.
Stock Performance Context
Bajaj Auto has delivered strong and consistent returns across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50, reflecting sustained investor confidence backed by strong earnings growth, healthy margins, and robust demand across domestic and export markets.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 6.74%, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.34%.
In the last one month, Bajaj Auto advanced 8.12%, compared with a 0.44% decline in the benchmark index.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 15.29%, outperforming the Nifty 50, which has fallen 8.22%.
Over the past one year, Bajaj Auto generated a 32.84% return, significantly higher than the benchmark’s 4.25% decline.
During the last three years, the stock delivered an impressive 126.60% return, compared with the Nifty 50’s 21.53% gain.
Over the past five years, Bajaj Auto has returned 185.97%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 51.64% return.
Trading activity remained healthy, with around 14.49 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of approximately ₹1,568.15 crore. Bajaj Auto currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹3.08 lakh crore.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.