Bajaj Healthcare jumps 15% intraday: Reasons explained

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd shares surged nearly 15% in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced a major regulatory breakthrough, becoming the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation for the manufacture and marketing of Cenobamate tablets.

The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹354 and was trading around ₹349.30 on the National Stock Exchange as investors cheered the development (as of 11:57 AM), which could strengthen the company’s presence in the specialty pharmaceutical and central nervous system (CNS) therapy segments.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended approval for Cenobamate tablets in strengths of 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg.

Cenobamate is a next-generation antiseizure medication indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults. The drug has demonstrated significant seizure reduction and high seizure freedom rates in patients with inadequately controlled epilepsy, making it one of the notable advancements in epilepsy treatment.

The SEC recommendation is a key regulatory milestone as it paves the way for Bajaj Healthcare to obtain the necessary approvals before commercially launching the product in India. Being the first domestic company to achieve this recommendation gives Bajaj Healthcare a potential first-mover advantage in the Indian market.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director Anil Jain said the recommendation reflects the company’s progress in developing differentiated CNS therapies and reinforces its commitment to expanding its specialty pharmaceutical portfolio. He added that the company will continue working closely with regulatory authorities to secure the remaining approvals and commercialise the product.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, Bajaj Healthcare reported a net loss of ₹22.9 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹11.2 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations declined 0.9% year-on-year to ₹143.6 crore.

However, the company delivered a strong improvement in operating performance. EBITDA jumped 93% year-on-year to ₹22.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 14.8% from 7.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The sharp rally in Bajaj Healthcare shares indicates that investors are focusing on the company’s long-term growth prospects driven by its regulatory achievement and the opportunity to enter the Indian market with an innovative epilepsy treatment, despite weaker quarterly earnings.