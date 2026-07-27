Bank of Baroda (BoB) Shares Slip Despite Strong Core Performance as ₹5,700 Crore One-Time Charge and Alleged Data Breach Weigh on Sentiment

Bank of Baroda Stock Falls Nearly 1% Amid Mixed Developments

Bank of Baroda (BoB) shares traded lower on Monday as investors reacted to the lender’s weak headline earnings for the first quarter of FY27 and reports of an alleged large-scale cybersecurity breach.

The stock opened at ₹243.50 against the previous close of ₹246.45, touched an intraday high of ₹247.70 and a low of ₹241.90. At the time of writing, Bank of Baroda shares were trading at ₹244.20, down 0.91% from the previous close.

Bank of Baroda Q1 FY27: Net Profit Drops 72% on Exceptional Charge

Bank of Baroda reported a 72% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,278 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,541 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp decline was primarily due to a one-time exceptional charge of ₹5,700 crore related to the out-of-court settlement of the long-pending NMC Health litigation involving the UAE-based healthcare group.

However, the bank’s underlying operating performance remained resilient. Excluding the exceptional item, Bank of Baroda’s net profit would have grown approximately 22% year-on-year, translating into an estimated Return on Assets (RoA) of 1.1%.

Net Interest Income Grows, But Margins Remain Under Pressure

Despite the exceptional charge, Bank of Baroda posted healthy growth in its core lending business.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 9.5% YoY to ₹12,524 crore from ₹11,435 crore .

rose to from . Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted by 12 basis points sequentially , mainly due to lower asset yields.

contracted by , mainly due to lower asset yields. Core fee income declined 22% YoY , weighing on the bank’s operating performance.

declined , weighing on the bank’s operating performance. Lower provisioning, supported by the release of standard asset provisions, helped cushion profitability.

Asset Quality Continues to Improve

The public sector lender continued to strengthen its balance sheet with further improvement in asset quality.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 1.99% , compared with 2.24% a year ago.

improved to , compared with a year ago. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) declined to 0.50% from 0.60% .

declined to from . The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.31%, down from 17.61% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a decline of 130 basis points.

Overall, the quarterly results indicate that the weakness in reported earnings was driven by a one-time legal settlement rather than deterioration in the bank’s core business fundamentals.

Alleged 1TB Bank of Baroda Data Breach Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

Separately, Bank of Baroda has come under the spotlight following reports of an alleged cybersecurity breach.

According to reports circulating online, a threat actor claims to have accessed and leaked more than 1TB of Bank of Baroda data, allegedly making it available on a dark web platform.

The reportedly exposed information includes:

Customer names

Bank account details

Aadhaar numbers

Loan records

NetBanking user information

NRI and corporate banking data

Internal bank documents

Branch and ATM-related records

Cybersecurity researcher Srikanth Lakshmanan described the alleged incident as a “cyber disaster” after reviewing sample documents reportedly shared online. Reports have also suggested that the hacking group TripleX could be behind the alleged breach, although no official attribution has been made.

No Official Confirmation Yet

At the time of reporting, Bank of Baroda has not officially confirmed the alleged cyberattack. Likewise, there has been no public confirmation from CERT-In or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the authenticity or scale of the reported breach.

As the claims remain unverified, customers are advised to remain cautious and monitor their banking accounts for any suspicious activity. Users should also avoid sharing OTPs or banking credentials and consider updating their NetBanking passwords as a precaution.

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