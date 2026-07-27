iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Shares Slip Despite Strong Core Performance as ₹5,700 Crore One-Time Charge and Alleged Data Breach Weigh on Sentiment

27 Jul 2026 , 12:04 PM

Bank of Baroda Stock Falls Nearly 1% Amid Mixed Developments

Bank of Baroda (BoB) shares traded lower on Monday as investors reacted to the lender’s weak headline earnings for the first quarter of FY27 and reports of an alleged large-scale cybersecurity breach.

The stock opened at ₹243.50 against the previous close of ₹246.45, touched an intraday high of ₹247.70 and a low of ₹241.90. At the time of writing, Bank of Baroda shares were trading at ₹244.20, down 0.91% from the previous close.

Bank of Baroda Q1 FY27: Net Profit Drops 72% on Exceptional Charge

Bank of Baroda reported a 72% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,278 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,541 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp decline was primarily due to a one-time exceptional charge of ₹5,700 crore related to the out-of-court settlement of the long-pending NMC Health litigation involving the UAE-based healthcare group.

However, the bank’s underlying operating performance remained resilient. Excluding the exceptional item, Bank of Baroda’s net profit would have grown approximately 22% year-on-year, translating into an estimated Return on Assets (RoA) of 1.1%.

Net Interest Income Grows, But Margins Remain Under Pressure

Despite the exceptional charge, Bank of Baroda posted healthy growth in its core lending business.

  • Net Interest Income (NII) rose 9.5% YoY to ₹12,524 crore from ₹11,435 crore.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted by 12 basis points sequentially, mainly due to lower asset yields.
  • Core fee income declined 22% YoY, weighing on the bank’s operating performance.
  • Lower provisioning, supported by the release of standard asset provisions, helped cushion profitability.

Asset Quality Continues to Improve

The public sector lender continued to strengthen its balance sheet with further improvement in asset quality.

  • Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 1.99%, compared with 2.24% a year ago.
  • Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) declined to 0.50% from 0.60%.
  • The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.31%, down from 17.61% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a decline of 130 basis points.

Overall, the quarterly results indicate that the weakness in reported earnings was driven by a one-time legal settlement rather than deterioration in the bank’s core business fundamentals.

Alleged 1TB Bank of Baroda Data Breach Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

Separately, Bank of Baroda has come under the spotlight following reports of an alleged cybersecurity breach.

According to reports circulating online, a threat actor claims to have accessed and leaked more than 1TB of Bank of Baroda data, allegedly making it available on a dark web platform.

The reportedly exposed information includes:

  • Customer names
  • Bank account details
  • Aadhaar numbers
  • Loan records
  • NetBanking user information
  • NRI and corporate banking data
  • Internal bank documents
  • Branch and ATM-related records

Cybersecurity researcher Srikanth Lakshmanan described the alleged incident as a “cyber disaster” after reviewing sample documents reportedly shared online. Reports have also suggested that the hacking group TripleX could be behind the alleged breach, although no official attribution has been made.

No Official Confirmation Yet

At the time of reporting, Bank of Baroda has not officially confirmed the alleged cyberattack. Likewise, there has been no public confirmation from CERT-In or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the authenticity or scale of the reported breach.

As the claims remain unverified, customers are advised to remain cautious and monitor their banking accounts for any suspicious activity. Users should also avoid sharing OTPs or banking credentials and consider updating their NetBanking passwords as a precaution.

 

Disclaimer: The stock, IPO, and market information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all related offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BankingNews
  • #BankOfBarodaQ1FY27
  • #BankOfBarodaSharePrice
  • #BoBSharePrice
  • #DataBreach
  • #EarningsReport
  • #FinancialNews
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.