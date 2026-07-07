Bank of Baroda Settles NMC Health Case for $600 Million: Impact on Q1 FY27 Profit, Margins and Stock Outlook

State-owned Bank of Baroda has brought one of its biggest legal disputes to an end by agreeing to an out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC and its group companies. The bank will pay $600 million (approximately ₹5,700 crore) to resolve claims arising from the collapse of the UAE-based healthcare company, ending years of legal proceedings in both Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom.

The settlement removes a significant legal overhang for the public sector lender but is expected to weigh on its June quarter earnings, with analysts predicting a substantial one-time impact on profitability.

Bank of Baroda Ends Long-Running NMC Health Dispute

According to the bank’s regulatory filing, the settlement resolves all claims involving NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd, NMC Holding Ltd, and their joint administrators. The agreement covers proceedings before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Court of First Instance and the High Court of Justice in England and Wales.

Bank of Baroda clarified that the settlement was reached without any admission of liability or wrongdoing. The payment will be made through its Abu Dhabi branch, and both the ADGM and UK court proceedings will be discontinued.

The lender stated that the decision was taken to avoid prolonged litigation, legal uncertainty, and rising legal costs.

Background: Why Was Bank of Baroda Sued?

NMC Health, once the UAE’s largest private hospital operator, entered administration in 2020 after approximately $6.6 billion in previously undisclosed debt came to light.

The joint administrators later filed claims worth nearly $5.4 billion against Bank of Baroda, alleging that the lender had failed to meet anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations, thereby facilitating the fraud.

Bank of Baroda consistently denied the allegations and had previously maintained that it would vigorously defend itself in court before opting for an out-of-court resolution.

Settlement May Impact Q1 FY27 Earnings

Brokerage firm Nomura believes the settlement could significantly affect the bank’s June quarter profitability.

According to the brokerage:

The ₹5,700 crore settlement equals around 4% of Bank of Baroda’s FY26 net worth.

The amount is roughly equivalent to one quarter’s profit.

The brokerage does not believe the bank had already created provisions for the settlement and expects the full impact to be reflected in Q1 FY27 earnings.

Nomura also noted that legal and related expenses had already increased nearly 90% year-on-year to ₹820 crore during FY26 due to the ongoing litigation.

Q1 FY27 Business Performance Remains Muted

Apart from the legal settlement, Bank of Baroda reported modest business growth during the June quarter.

Advances

Total advances declined 0.9% quarter-on-quarter but grew 17.4% year-on-year.

but grew Domestic advances fell 1.5% sequentially while increasing 16.1% annually.

while increasing Overseas advances rose 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and 23.3% year-on-year.

One bright spot remained the retail loan portfolio, which continued to perform strongly.

Retail advances increased 2.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Retail loans grew 18.5% year-on-year, reflecting healthy demand despite slower overall credit growth.

Deposit Growth Remains Soft

Deposit growth also remained subdued during the quarter.

Total deposits declined 0.9% sequentially while rising 13.8% year-on-year.

while rising Domestic deposits fell 1.4% quarter-on-quarter but increased 14.7% annually.

but increased Overseas deposits grew 2.0% sequentially and 8.9% year-on-year.

The bank’s domestic loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 83.3%, indicating that liquidity conditions remained largely unchanged.

Net Interest Margins Under Pressure

Nomura expects Bank of Baroda’s net interest margins (NIMs) to soften in the June quarter.

The brokerage highlighted that income earned from income tax refund-related interest had boosted margins by nearly 16 basis points in the March quarter. As this income is expected to decline significantly, margins may witness a sharper correction in the current quarter.

Investors are therefore likely to closely monitor margin performance when the bank announces its quarterly earnings.

Nomura Maintains Neutral Rating

Despite the legal settlement, Nomura has maintained its “Neutral” rating on Bank of Baroda.

The brokerage noted that the stock has already corrected by around 4%, reflecting concerns over the settlement’s financial impact.

However, investors are expected to focus on several key factors in the upcoming earnings report:

Provisioning related to the settlement.

Net interest margin trends.

Overall profitability.

Future loan and deposit growth.

Outlook

The settlement brings an end to a major legal uncertainty that had lingered since the collapse of NMC Health. While the one-time payment is expected to weigh on Bank of Baroda’s Q1 FY27 earnings, it also eliminates the risks associated with prolonged litigation.

Going forward, the bank’s operational performance, asset quality, loan growth, and net interest margins will become the primary indicators for investors evaluating its long-term prospects.