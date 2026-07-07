Bank of Baroda Settles NMC Health Case for $600 Million: Impact on Q1 FY27 Profit, Margins and Stock Outlook

7 Jul 2026 , 04:30 PM
State-owned Bank of Baroda has brought one of its biggest legal disputes to an end by agreeing to an out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health PLC and its group companies. The bank will pay $600 million (approximately ₹5,700 crore) to resolve claims arising from the collapse of the UAE-based healthcare company, ending years of legal proceedings in both Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom.
The settlement removes a significant legal overhang for the public sector lender but is expected to weigh on its June quarter earnings, with analysts predicting a substantial one-time impact on profitability.
According to the bank’s regulatory filing, the settlement resolves all claims involving NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd, NMC Holding Ltd, and their joint administrators. The agreement covers proceedings before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Court of First Instance and the High Court of Justice in England and Wales.
Bank of Baroda clarified that the settlement was reached without any admission of liability or wrongdoing. The payment will be made through its Abu Dhabi branch, and both the ADGM and UK court proceedings will be discontinued.
The lender stated that the decision was taken to avoid prolonged litigation, legal uncertainty, and rising legal costs.
NMC Health, once the UAE’s largest private hospital operator, entered administration in 2020 after approximately $6.6 billion in previously undisclosed debt came to light.
The joint administrators later filed claims worth nearly $5.4 billion against Bank of Baroda, alleging that the lender had failed to meet anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations, thereby facilitating the fraud.
Bank of Baroda consistently denied the allegations and had previously maintained that it would vigorously defend itself in court before opting for an out-of-court resolution.
Brokerage firm Nomura believes the settlement could significantly affect the bank’s June quarter profitability.
According to the brokerage:
Nomura also noted that legal and related expenses had already increased nearly 90% year-on-year to ₹820 crore during FY26 due to the ongoing litigation.
Apart from the legal settlement, Bank of Baroda reported modest business growth during the June quarter.
One bright spot remained the retail loan portfolio, which continued to perform strongly.
Deposit growth also remained subdued during the quarter.
The bank’s domestic loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 83.3%, indicating that liquidity conditions remained largely unchanged.
Nomura expects Bank of Baroda’s net interest margins (NIMs) to soften in the June quarter.
The brokerage highlighted that income earned from income tax refund-related interest had boosted margins by nearly 16 basis points in the March quarter. As this income is expected to decline significantly, margins may witness a sharper correction in the current quarter.
Investors are therefore likely to closely monitor margin performance when the bank announces its quarterly earnings.
Despite the legal settlement, Nomura has maintained its “Neutral” rating on Bank of Baroda.
The brokerage noted that the stock has already corrected by around 4%, reflecting concerns over the settlement’s financial impact.
However, investors are expected to focus on several key factors in the upcoming earnings report:
The settlement brings an end to a major legal uncertainty that had lingered since the collapse of NMC Health. While the one-time payment is expected to weigh on Bank of Baroda’s Q1 FY27 earnings, it also eliminates the risks associated with prolonged litigation.
Going forward, the bank’s operational performance, asset quality, loan growth, and net interest margins will become the primary indicators for investors evaluating its long-term prospects.
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