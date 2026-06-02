Coforge Launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform: A Strategic AI Bet on the Global Insurance Industry

Coforge has taken a major step forward in its artificial intelligence strategy with the launch of the Nexa Agentic AI Platform, a comprehensive AI-powered insurance operations platform designed for global insurance carriers. The announcement was well received by investors, with Coforge shares rising over 5% and touching an intraday high of ₹1,538.50.

The launch highlights the company’s growing focus on industry-specific AI solutions and reinforces its ambition to evolve beyond traditional IT services into a higher-value AI-driven technology partner.

AI-Powered Transformation for Insurance Companies

Built on Coforge’s existing One AI infrastructure, the Nexa Agentic AI Platform is specifically designed to help insurers modernize operations without replacing their existing core systems. This approach reduces implementation complexity and lowers adoption risks for insurance companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Unlike many disruptive technology solutions that require extensive system overhauls, Nexa enhances current insurance ecosystems through modular AI capabilities that can be deployed individually or as a complete end-to-end platform.

Comprehensive Suite of Insurance AI Solutions

The platform includes a marketplace of more than 30 AI assets addressing key insurance functions such as underwriting, claims management, customer service, product development, and platform modernization.

By embedding AI across multiple operational workflows, Coforge aims to help insurers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Key offerings within the platform include AI-powered submission centers, automated regulatory filing systems, product rollout factories, claims triaging tools, and modernization frameworks for legacy insurance technology infrastructure.

Delivering Measurable Business Outcomes

One of the strongest aspects of the Nexa platform is its focus on quantifiable business benefits.

According to Coforge, insurers can achieve:

More than 30% increase in underwriting capacity through AI-assisted submission processing.

Up to 25% faster revenue realization through automated regulatory filing workflows.

Over 30% faster product launches using intelligent product rollout automation.

More than 35% faster claims triaging, enabling quicker customer response times.

Over 30% reduction in total cost of ownership through legacy platform modernization.

These efficiency gains could significantly improve profitability and operational performance for insurance carriers facing increasing competitive pressure.

Addressing a Large Global Insurance Market

The Nexa Agentic AI Platform targets a broad range of insurance organizations, including Property & Casualty insurers, Life & Annuities providers, Specialty Insurers, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and insurance intermediaries.

The platform’s automated regulatory and operational workflows also support international expansion initiatives, helping insurers manage compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

As insurers worldwide seek ways to improve productivity, lower costs, and deliver better customer experiences, AI-powered solutions such as Nexa could become increasingly important strategic investments.

Flexible Deployment Supports Faster Adoption

A key differentiator of the Nexa platform is its modular deployment architecture.

Insurance companies can choose to implement individual AI modules based on specific business needs or adopt the full “Insurance-in-a-Box” solution for comprehensive transformation. This flexibility allows organizations to scale AI adoption gradually while minimizing operational disruption.

The modular model may also create additional cross-selling opportunities for Coforge as clients expand platform usage over time.

Strategic Importance for Coforge

The launch of Nexa represents more than just a new product offering. It reflects Coforge’s broader strategy to position itself as an AI-native engineering and domain solutions company.

By developing industry-focused AI platforms rather than offering only traditional IT services, Coforge has the potential to move higher up the technology value chain. Such platforms can generate recurring revenue streams, stronger customer relationships, and potentially higher profit margins compared to conventional services contracts.

The insurance sector has long been one of Coforge’s core verticals, making Nexa a strategically aligned investment that leverages the company’s domain expertise while capitalizing on the growing global demand for AI solutions.

Investor Outlook

The strong market reaction underscores investor enthusiasm for AI-led growth initiatives across the technology sector. As enterprises increasingly prioritize AI adoption, companies that combine deep industry expertise with scalable AI platforms are likely to command greater attention from customers and investors alike.

If Nexa gains meaningful traction among global insurers, it could strengthen Coforge’s competitive positioning, deepen its insurance sector presence, and create new avenues for long-term growth. For investors, the launch signals Coforge’s commitment to participating in one of the most important technology trends shaping the future of enterprise software and digital transformation.