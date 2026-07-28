Coforge Q1 FY27 Results: Revenue Jumps 49% on Encora Acquisition, Record Order Book Fuels Stock Rally

28 Jul 2026 , 10:41 AM
Coforge Ltd. shares rallied sharply on the back of its Q1 FY27 earnings, with the stock gaining more than 9% during the trading session. After closing at Rs 1,528.40 in the previous session, the stock opened at Rs 1,570, touched an intraday high of Rs 1,680, and was trading at Rs 1,666.80, up 9.06%.
The rally followed the company’s robust quarterly earnings, record order wins, and strong margin performance. However, a closer look at the numbers suggests that much of the revenue growth was driven by the acquisition of Encora rather than pure organic expansion.
Coforge reported Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 5,527.7 crore, representing a 49.2% year-on-year increase. In U.S. dollar terms, revenue grew 33.3% YoY and 21.1% sequentially.
The standout contributor was the consolidation of Encora, acquired effective May 1, 2026. Encora contributed USD 100.7 million to the company’s total quarterly revenue of USD 592.2 million, accounting for nearly 17% of the combined business.
While reported constant-currency revenue increased 22.3% quarter-on-quarter, the company’s organic constant-currency growth was only 1.1%, underscoring that the headline revenue growth was largely acquisition-led.
Coforge stated that organic constant-currency growth rises to 5.2% sequentially after excluding two planned portfolio exits:
Interestingly, the company’s total sequential revenue increase was USD 103.1 million, while Encora alone contributed USD 100.7 million, indicating that nearly the entire sequential growth came from the acquisition.
Among existing business verticals, performance remained healthy:
From a regional perspective:
The regional diversification continues to support Coforge’s long-term growth strategy.
One of the biggest positives from the quarter was Coforge’s ability to maintain profitability despite integrating a large acquisition.
Key profitability highlights include:
The company’s standalone organic EBIT margin was even stronger at 16.7%, suggesting only limited margin dilution from Encora.
Management also attributed margin expansion to greater adoption of artificial intelligence across client delivery and internal operations.
Profit after tax from continuing operations rose 109.8% YoY to Rs 518.6 crore.
However, after adjusting for discontinued operations in the base quarter, the actual year-on-year growth comes to 63.4%, providing a more comparable picture.
Sequentially, PAT declined 15.3% due to:
Net interest expenses climbed sharply from Rs 17.9 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 59.8 crore during the quarter.
Coforge continued its strong deal momentum.
Key order metrics include:
The robust order pipeline significantly improves revenue visibility for the remainder of FY27.
The Encora acquisition has also broadened Coforge’s customer base.
Key client metrics include:
Lower client concentration reduces dependency on a handful of large customers.
Artificial intelligence has become central to Coforge’s business strategy.
Today:
The company also launched three major AI platforms during the quarter:
The next challenge will be converting these platforms into recurring revenue streams.
The USD 1.49 billion Encora acquisition significantly expands Coforge’s global footprint.
However, the transaction also introduces financial considerations:
Future quarters will determine how effectively management extracts synergies while managing higher financing costs.
Despite the acquisition, cash generation remained strong.
Highlights include:
These metrics indicate continued financial discipline.
Following the Encora integration:
The workforce expansion supports future delivery capacity.
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with August 3, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Coforge has entered a significantly larger league following the Encora acquisition. The company delivered strong revenue growth, maintained industry-leading margins, generated healthy cash flows, and built a record USD 2.23 billion executable order book.
However, investors should distinguish acquisition-driven expansion from underlying business momentum. Organic constant-currency growth remained modest at 1.1%, improving to 5.2% only after adjusting for planned business exits.
Going forward, the market will closely watch whether Coforge can successfully integrate Encora, manage its higher debt burden, monetize its expanding AI platform portfolio, and accelerate sustainable organic growth.
The sharp 9% rise in the stock price reflects investor confidence in the company’s execution. Sustaining that optimism will depend on converting acquired scale into consistent earnings growth over the coming quarters.
Disclaimer: The stock(s) and IPO discussed in this article are mentioned solely for informational and educational purposes. This content should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related offer documents carefully before investing.
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