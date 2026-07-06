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Defence Stocks Rally After ₹52,000 Crore DAC Approval: Paras Defence, Zen Technologies Lead Gains

6 Jul 2026 , 12:58 PM

Defence Stocks Surge as Government Clears ₹52,000 Crore Procurement Plan

Indian defence stocks witnessed strong buying interest after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹52,000 crore, strengthening investor confidence in the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The approvals are expected to generate significant order opportunities for domestic defence companies over the coming quarters while reinforcing the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple procurement proposals across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The move is expected to accelerate defence modernization and improve long-term revenue visibility for listed defence companies.

Defence Stocks Gain on Fresh Order Expectations

Following the announcement, several defence stocks traded higher on the NSE.

  • Paras Defence and Space Technologies: ₹1,356.20 (+4.85%)
  • Zen Technologies: ₹1,830.20 (+4.78%)
  • Data Patterns: ₹4,594.50 (+1.94%)
  • Bharat Dynamics (BDL): ₹1,408.70 (+1.48%)
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): ₹388.30 (+1.21%)
  • Astra Microwave Products: ₹1,864.40 (+0.81%)

The rally reflects investor expectations that these companies could receive fresh defence contracts as procurement moves from approval to execution.

Key Defence Procurements Approved

Indian Army

The Army received approvals for several advanced defence systems, including:

  • AKASH TARANG anti-drone electronic warfare system
  • Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM)
  • Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM)
  • Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS)
  • Active Protection System for battle tanks
  • Jet-powered kamikaze drone system

Indian Navy

The Navy’s approvals include:

  • Multi Influence Ground Mines (MIGM)
  • Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS)
  • Land-Based Testing Facility for electric propulsion systems

Indian Air Force

The Air Force will procure:

  • Fixed-Wing High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS)
  • Advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and communication systems

These procurements are aimed at strengthening India’s operational readiness through enhanced surveillance, electronic warfare, anti-drone capabilities, missile defence, and autonomous platforms.

Fast-Track Procurement to Accelerate Defence Orders

In another major policy initiative, the Ministry of Defence has enhanced procurement powers for the armed forces.

Under the revised framework:

  • Procurement exceeding ₹1.3 lakh crore could be processed through a fast-track mechanism.
  • Contract awards may be issued within 90 days of proposal submission.
  • Procurement decisions could be completed within 6–12 months.

The fast-track process will focus on strategic technologies such as:

  • Drones and autonomous systems
  • Electronic warfare equipment
  • AI-enabled intelligence platforms
  • Software-defined weapon systems

This streamlined procurement process is expected to accelerate order inflows for domestic defence manufacturers.

Companies Likely to Benefit

Several listed defence companies are well positioned to benefit from the latest approvals, including:

  • Bharat Electronics (BEL)
  • Bharat Dynamics (BDL)
  • Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)
  • Paras Defence and Space Technologies
  • Zen Technologies
  • Data Patterns
  • Apollo Micro Systems
  • Astra Microwave Products
  • Solar Industries India

These companies have expertise across defence electronics, missile systems, surveillance technologies, electronic warfare, anti-drone solutions, radar systems, and aerospace manufacturing.

Investment Outlook

The latest DAC approval significantly expands India’s defence procurement pipeline and provides greater visibility into future order inflows.

Near-Term Outlook

The approvals have improved market sentiment, and investors may continue to monitor new order announcements from leading defence companies.

Medium-Term Outlook

Companies involved in drones, missile systems, electronic warfare, surveillance technologies, and defence electronics appear well positioned to benefit as procurement progresses.

Long-Term Outlook

India’s continued focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, rising defence budgets, and faster procurement mechanisms support a positive long-term outlook for the domestic defence sector. Investors should nevertheless remain mindful that strong recent rallies may lead to periods of consolidation, making company fundamentals, execution capability, and valuation important considerations before making investment decisions.

As India continues to modernize its armed forces, domestic defence companies remain at the forefront of one of the country’s fastest-growing strategic sectors.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AstraMicrowave
  • #BharatDynamics
  • #DACApproval
  • #DataPatterns
  • #DefenceAcquisitionCouncil
  • #DefenceManufacturing
  • #DefenceNews
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