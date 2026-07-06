Defence Stocks Rally After ₹52,000 Crore DAC Approval: Paras Defence, Zen Technologies Lead Gains

6 Jul 2026 , 12:58 PM
Indian defence stocks witnessed strong buying interest after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹52,000 crore, strengthening investor confidence in the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The approvals are expected to generate significant order opportunities for domestic defence companies over the coming quarters while reinforcing the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative.
The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple procurement proposals across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The move is expected to accelerate defence modernization and improve long-term revenue visibility for listed defence companies.
Following the announcement, several defence stocks traded higher on the NSE.
The rally reflects investor expectations that these companies could receive fresh defence contracts as procurement moves from approval to execution.
The Army received approvals for several advanced defence systems, including:
The Navy’s approvals include:
The Air Force will procure:
These procurements are aimed at strengthening India’s operational readiness through enhanced surveillance, electronic warfare, anti-drone capabilities, missile defence, and autonomous platforms.
In another major policy initiative, the Ministry of Defence has enhanced procurement powers for the armed forces.
Under the revised framework:
The fast-track process will focus on strategic technologies such as:
This streamlined procurement process is expected to accelerate order inflows for domestic defence manufacturers.
Several listed defence companies are well positioned to benefit from the latest approvals, including:
These companies have expertise across defence electronics, missile systems, surveillance technologies, electronic warfare, anti-drone solutions, radar systems, and aerospace manufacturing.
The latest DAC approval significantly expands India’s defence procurement pipeline and provides greater visibility into future order inflows.
The approvals have improved market sentiment, and investors may continue to monitor new order announcements from leading defence companies.
Companies involved in drones, missile systems, electronic warfare, surveillance technologies, and defence electronics appear well positioned to benefit as procurement progresses.
India’s continued focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, rising defence budgets, and faster procurement mechanisms support a positive long-term outlook for the domestic defence sector. Investors should nevertheless remain mindful that strong recent rallies may lead to periods of consolidation, making company fundamentals, execution capability, and valuation important considerations before making investment decisions.
As India continues to modernize its armed forces, domestic defence companies remain at the forefront of one of the country’s fastest-growing strategic sectors.
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