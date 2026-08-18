Defence Stocks Rally After MoD’s 6th Positive Indigenisation List: Paras Defence, Zen Technologies, GRSE, HAL, Data Patterns in Focus

Indian defence stocks gained momentum on Tuesday after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) notified the 6th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) covering 405 defence items, with an estimated business potential of around ₹3,070 crore. The announcement reinforced the government’s push to reduce defence imports and expand domestic manufacturing, putting several defence stocks in focus.

Among the key gainers, Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged as much as 10%, while Zen Technologies gained around 7–8%. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Data Patterns, Dynamatic Technologies, Aequs and other defence-related stocks also witnessed buying interest.

The Nifty India Defence Index was around 1.3% higher intraday, reflecting broad-based investor interest in the sector.

Defence Stocks in Focus Today

The latest indigenisation announcement triggered buying across companies operating in defence electronics, aerospace, shipbuilding, defence systems and precision engineering.

Defence Stock Previous Close Day High Close Approx. Gain Paras Defence ₹1,388.50 ₹1,527.30 ₹1,527.30 ~10.0% Zen Technologies ₹1,864.50 ₹2,012.40 ₹1,982.40 ~6.3% GRSE ₹2,600.10 ₹2,688.00 ₹2,677.00 ~3.0% HAL ₹5,059.00 ₹5,120.00 ₹5,099.00 ~0.8% Data Patterns ₹4,528.70 ₹4,750.00 ₹4,737.20 ~4.6% Dynamatic Technologies ₹11,123.00 ₹11,950.00 ₹11,770.00 ~5.8%

Market data based on the figures provided. Intraday gains may differ depending on the reference price and time of calculation.

Other defence names including Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard and BEML also remained in focus as investors assessed the potential impact of the latest indigenisation drive.

What Is the 6th Positive Indigenisation List?

The Ministry of Defence has identified 405 items for domestic manufacturing under the sixth Positive Indigenisation List.

Of these, 389 items relate to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), while 16 items are intended for the Indian Coast Guard.

The list covers a wide range of defence requirements, including:

Imported spares and components

Subsystems and line-replaceable units

Raw materials

Defence electronics

Radars and sonars

Fire-control systems

Satellite communication equipment

Ammunition and specialised defence systems

The government estimates that the list represents business potential of approximately ₹3,070 crore for Indian defence manufacturers.

Major Defence Platforms Covered Under the New PIL

The sixth Positive Indigenisation List covers components and systems associated with several important Indian defence platforms.

These include:

Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)

Light Utility Helicopter (LUH)

Su-30MKI

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)

AL-31FP engine

T-72 and T-90 tanks

BMP-II infantry combat vehicles

The list also includes requirements linked to naval and missile systems, including warships, Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM systems.

The inclusion of such platforms could create opportunities for companies involved in aerospace components, defence electronics, precision engineering, propulsion, military systems and specialised manufacturing.

Defence Electronics and Ammunition Also Included

The latest PIL is not restricted to conventional mechanical components.

Several technologically important areas have been included, such as radars, sonars, fire-control systems and satellite communication equipment. High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) ammunition is also among the items targeted for domestic development.

This could potentially broaden the opportunity set beyond large DPSUs and traditional defence manufacturers to include defence electronics companies, component manufacturers, MSMEs and specialised technology firms.

How Could Indian Defence Stocks Benefit?

The government’s indigenisation programme is designed to create a domestic supply chain for products that were previously sourced from overseas.

Once an item is successfully developed and qualified, procurement is expected to be made from Indian manufacturers. This can create a potential demand pipeline for companies capable of meeting the technical and procurement requirements.

Companies with capabilities across the following areas could potentially benefit:

Defence electronics: Radar, communication, surveillance and fire-control systems

Aerospace: Aircraft components, helicopter systems and precision engineering

Naval manufacturing: Warships, naval equipment and specialised systems

Land systems: Components for tanks and infantry combat vehicles

Missiles and ammunition: Missile subsystems, ammunition and related components

Precision manufacturing: Specialised components, spares and subsystems

MSMEs and Start-ups Could Play a Bigger Role

An important feature of the latest indigenisation push is the participation of MSMEs and start-ups alongside DPSUs.

Development is expected to take place through the government’s Make procedure, in-house development and partnerships with Indian companies.

This creates a wider opportunity for the domestic defence ecosystem, particularly companies that operate in niche areas where specialised engineering and technology capabilities are required.

SRIJAN Portal and India’s Broader Indigenisation Drive

The SRIJAN Defence Portal provides the complete list of items along with indicative timelines for their domestic development.

Since its launch in August 2020, SRIJAN has facilitated the offering of more than 33,000 items for indigenisation. More than 15,700 items have already been indigenised, with estimated import substitution of around ₹9,000 crore over the past five years.

DPSUs have also placed approximately ₹10,000 crore worth of procurement orders with domestic vendors up to March 2026.

These figures highlight the broader shift underway in India’s defence procurement ecosystem—from import dependence towards greater participation by Indian manufacturers.

Why Paras Defence, Zen Technologies and Other Stocks Are in Focus

The immediate market reaction was particularly strong in stocks that investors associate with defence electronics, systems, aerospace and specialised manufacturing.

Paras Defence: The company operates across defence and space engineering, with exposure to optics, electro-optics and precision engineering. The stock touched ₹1,527.30, representing a sharp move from its previous close of ₹1,388.50.

Zen Technologies: Known for defence training and anti-drone solutions, Zen Technologies rose sharply during the session, touching ₹2,012.40 before closing at ₹1,982.40.

GRSE: The shipbuilder gained as investors assessed the implications of continued domestic defence procurement and naval manufacturing opportunities. The stock touched ₹2,688.

Data Patterns: The defence electronics company moved higher and touched ₹4,750, reflecting investor interest in companies supplying electronics and systems to the defence sector.

Dynamatic Technologies: The stock also witnessed strong buying interest, touching ₹11,950 before closing at ₹11,770.

HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard: These major defence names also remained on investors’ radar amid expectations of continued government spending and increasing domestic procurement.

₹3,070 Crore Opportunity Does Not Mean ₹3,070 Crore Revenue

While the ₹3,070 crore estimated business potential is positive for the sector, investors should distinguish between a potential industry opportunity and actual company revenue.

The identified items will still need to go through development, qualification, procurement and order-award processes. Companies will have to demonstrate the required technical capabilities and successfully compete for procurement opportunities.

Therefore, the ₹3,070 crore figure should not be interpreted as guaranteed revenue for individual defence companies.

Defence Stocks: What Should Investors Watch?

The latest announcement strengthens the long-term investment case for India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, but the sharp movement in several stocks also warrants caution.

Investors tracking the sector can watch:

Paras Defence

Zen Technologies

GRSE

Data Patterns

HAL

Bharat Dynamics

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Cochin Shipyard

BEML

Dynamatic Technologies

Key factors to monitor include new defence orders, order-book growth, execution, margins, qualification of indigenised products, government procurement announcements and valuations.

Defence Stocks Outlook

The 6th Positive Indigenisation List adds another layer to India’s long-term defence manufacturing story. With 405 items identified and an estimated ₹3,070 crore business opportunity, the announcement could support the development of a broader domestic defence supply chain.

The potential beneficiaries extend beyond large government-owned defence companies to private-sector manufacturers, defence electronics firms, aerospace companies, MSMEs and specialised technology providers.

However, investors should avoid interpreting a one-day rally as a change in the fundamental value of every defence stock. After several stocks gained 7–10% during the session, chasing sharp price spikes can carry additional valuation and volatility risks.

The key takeaway is that the policy direction remains favourable for domestic defence manufacturing, but company-specific fundamentals, order visibility, execution capability and valuations will ultimately determine which businesses convert this policy opportunity into sustainable earnings.

Key Takeaways

405 defence items have been included in the 6th Positive Indigenisation List.

have been included in the 6th Positive Indigenisation List. The list carries estimated business potential of ₹3,070 crore .

. 389 items are related to DPSUs and 16 items to the Indian Coast Guard.

are related to DPSUs and to the Indian Coast Guard. Major platforms include ALH, LUH, Su-30MKI, LCA, AL-31FP, T-72, T-90 and BMP-II .

. Defence electronics, naval systems, missile systems and ammunition are also covered.

MSMEs and start-ups are expected to participate in the development process.

are expected to participate in the development process. India’s SRIJAN initiative has already facilitated the offering of more than 33,000 items for indigenisation.

for indigenisation. More than 15,700 items have been indigenised , according to the figures provided.

, according to the figures provided. Defence stocks including Paras Defence, Zen Technologies, GRSE, Data Patterns and Dynamatic Technologies gained sharply.

gained sharply. The ₹3,070 crore opportunity is potential business, not guaranteed revenue .

. Investors should assess valuations, order books, execution and company-specific fundamentals before taking investment decisions.