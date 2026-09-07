Glass Wall Systems IPO: GMP, Price Band, Dates, Allotment, Financials and Key Details

7 Sep 2026 , 02:26 PM
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) tomorrow, on September 8, 2026. The ₹427.89 crore public issue will remain open for subscription until September 10.
The Glass Wall Systems IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The company will raise ₹60 crore through the fresh issue, while shares worth around ₹367.89 crore will be offered for sale by existing shareholders.
The IPO will be listed on both the NSE and BSE. The tentative listing date is September 16, 2026.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Open Date
|09/08/26
|IPO Close Date
|09/10/26
|IPO Size
|₹427.89 crore
|Price Band
|₹172 to ₹182 per share
|Face Value
|₹2 per share
|Lot Size
|82 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,924
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding
|Fresh Issue
|32,96,703 shares
|Fresh Issue Value
|₹60 crore
|Offer for Sale
|2,02,13,722 shares
|OFS Value
|₹367.89 crore
|Listing
|BSE, NSE
|Allotment Date
|09/11/26
|Refund Date
|09/15/26
|Share Credit Date
|09/15/26
|Tentative Listing Date
|09/16/26
|Book Running Lead Manager
|IIFL Capital Services Ltd.
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Glass Wall Systems IPO is currently trading at ₹38 per share on as of September 7, 2026. At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹182, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of around ₹220 per share, giving an approximate returns of 20.88%.
The grey market premium, however, is unofficial and can change quickly depending on market conditions, investor sentiment and demand for the IPO. It should not be treated as a guaranteed listing gain.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|09/07/26
|₹182
|₹38
|₹220
|20.88%
|09/06/26
|₹182
|₹35
|₹217
|19.23%
|09/05/26
|₹182
|₹50
|₹232
|27.47%
|09/04/26
|₹182
|₹65
|₹247
|35.71%
|09/03/26
|₹182
|₹20
|₹202
|10.99%
The GMP has remained positive in recent sessions, although it has moved considerably from ₹65 on September 4 to ₹38 on September 7.
The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹172 to ₹182 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 82 shares for one IPO lot.
At the upper price of ₹182 per share, investor has to invest a minimum of ₹14,924 for one lot of the IPO. Retail investors wishing to apply for additional lots will need to bid in multiples of 82 shares.
The final issue price will be determined through the bookbuilding process within the announced price band.
The total issue comprises 2,35,10,425 shares, aggregating to approximately ₹427.89 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Of the total issue:
The fresh capital raised through the IPO will go to the company, while proceeds from the OFS will be received by the selling shareholders.
Glass Wall Systems plans to use the ₹60 crore raised through the fresh issue primarily for capital expenditure.
The company plans on setting up a glass processing unit as part of its planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad facility.
The proposed glass processing unit is expected to support the company’s manufacturing and façade operations by bringing part of the processing requirement in-house.
The remaining portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. operates in façade solutions and fenestration. The company provides services and products to customers in India as well as international markets, including the United States and Australia.
Its operations are divided into three major verticals.
Domestic Façade Solutions
This segment covers the design, engineering, fabrication, supply and installation of façade systems. The company also undertakes EPC-related work for real estate developers, contractors and corporate customers.
International Façade Products Supply
The company supplies façade products to overseas contractors and façade companies. This business focuses on providing products designed for international customers.
Fenestration Solutions
Glass Wall Systems also operates in the premium fenestration segment, offering customised windows, doors, skylights and partition systems.
The company entered this segment through its subsidiary Yes Systems Private Ltd., which it acquired in August 2025. Yes Systems operates under the ORIA brand and has collaborations with international window and façade system partners.
As of March 31, 2026, Glass Wall Systems had 370 permanent employees.
The company has completed more than 158 projects as of March 31, 2026.
Its clientele includes real estate developers, contractors, hospitals, airport authorities and corporate customers across commercial, residential and institutional projects.
Some of the projects associated with the company include The Capital, Kohinoor Square, Bagmane Rio and Lodha World One in India.
Its international assignments include Jackson Avenue, 1400 South Wabash, Spark GTIC and Harper Court in the United States, along with Project Dove in Australia.
Glass Wall Systems recorded a sharp improvement in revenue and profitability during FY2026.
The company’s total income increased to ₹471.43 crore in FY2026 from ₹288.14 crore in FY2025. Profit after tax rose to ₹83.79 crore from ₹57.51 crore during the same period.
EBITDA also increased from ₹73.01 crore in FY2025 to ₹105.20 crore in FY2026.
|Particulars
|FY2026
|FY2025
|FY2024
|Assets
|₹468.38 Cr
|₹316.63 Cr
|₹281.76 Cr
|Total Income
|₹471.43 Cr
|₹288.14 Cr
|₹310.26 Cr
|Profit After Tax
|₹83.79 Cr
|₹57.51 Cr
|₹20.25 Cr
|EBITDA
|₹105.20 Cr
|₹73.01 Cr
|₹54.70 Cr
|Net Worth
|₹261.58 Cr
|₹175.75 Cr
|₹122.60 Cr
|Total Borrowings
|₹6.68 Cr
|₹8.46 Cr
|₹24.85 Cr
The company’s total borrowing declined over the three-year period, falling from ₹24.85 crore in FY2024 to ₹6.68 crore in FY2026.
The company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 38.62% in FY2026, compared with 39% in FY2025. ROCE stood at 43.01% against 43.39% in the previous financial year.
Its debt-to-equity ratio remained low at 0.03 in FY2026, compared with 0.05 in FY2025.
At the same time, margins moderated. PAT margin declined from 20.66% to 18.34%, while EBITDA margin fell from 26.23% to 23.02%.
|KPI
|FY2026
|FY2025
|ROE
|38.62%
|39.00%
|ROCE
|43.01%
|43.39%
|Debt/Equity
|0.03
|0.05
|RoNW
|32.03%
|32.72%
|PAT Margin
|18.34%
|20.66%
|EBITDA Margin
|23.02%
|26.23%
|NAV
|₹30.91
|₹20.22
At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company’s post-issue valuation works out to around ₹1,600.42 crore.
The post-issue EPS is estimated at ₹9.53, resulting in a P/E multiple of approximately 19.1 times.
The company had a pre-IPO EPS of ₹9.90 and a pre-IPO P/E multiple of 18.38 times.
|Valuation Metric
|Pre-IPO
|Post-IPO
|EPS
|₹9.90
|₹9.53
|P/E
|18.38x
|19.10x
|Market Capitalisation
|₹1,540 Cr
|₹1,600.42 Cr
The allotment for the Glass Wall Systems IPO is expected to be finalised on September 11, 2026.
Investors who receive an allotment are expected to see their shares credited to their demat accounts on September 15. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are also scheduled for September 15.
The shares are proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE on September 16, 2026.
The complete IPO timeline is as follows:
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