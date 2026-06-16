Dr Lal Path Labs Ltd. Hits 52-Week High After Dubai Expansion Move and Strong FY27 Growth Guidance

16 Jun 2026 , 05:18 PM
Dr. Lal Path Labs, founded in 1949, is one of India’s largest and most trusted diagnostic healthcare companies, offering a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services across the country. The company provides everything from routine blood tests and preventive health check-up packages to advanced molecular, genetic, and cancer diagnostics. With an extensive network of laboratories, patient service centres, and home sample collection services, Dr. Lal Path Labs serves millions of patients annually. Its strong focus on quality is reflected in globally recognized accreditations such as NABL and CAP, reinforcing its reputation for accuracy, reliability, and clinical excellence.
Dr. Lal Path Labs shares have shown a steady upward trend across most timeframes, outperforming the broader Nifty 500 and reflecting strong investor interest around the company’s growth outlook and international expansion plans.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 4.39%, compared with a 2.80% rise in the Nifty 500.
In the last one month, Dr. Lal Path Labs rose 2.63%, slightly ahead of the benchmark’s 2.07% gain.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 8.95%, while the Nifty 500 has declined 3.82%.
Over the past one year, the stock has returned 11.64%, versus a marginal 0.42% decline in the benchmark index.
Long-term performance has also been strong, with the stock delivering 62.35% over three years, though this is below the Nifty 500’s 42.12% gain in the same period.
Over five years, Dr. Lal Path Labs has gained 4.35%, compared with 70.22% for the Nifty 500.
Trading activity remained healthy, with volumes of around 86.83 lakh shares and traded value of about ₹1,497.85 crore. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹27,576 crore, supported by strong investor interest, FY27 growth guidance, and its Dubai expansion move.
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