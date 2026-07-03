Dr. Reddy's Lab jumps 2%: Why is this pharma stock rising?

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories climbed nearly 2% on the NSE on Thursday after the pharmaceutical major announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with South Korea’s Sam Chun Dang Pharm. The collaboration has now extended beyond long-acting injectable formulations into advanced liposomal drug technologies, strengthening Dr. Reddy’s presence in the high-value complex generics segment.
The latest agreement covers two liposomal formulations—Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug, and Irinotecan, an anticancer therapy. Liposomal formulations are considered among the most advanced drug delivery systems, offering improved therapeutic efficacy while requiring sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality standards.
Under the partnership, Sam Chun Dang Pharm will contribute its proprietary long-acting injectable and complex formulation technologies, while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will leverage its global manufacturing infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and commercialization network to develop and market the products worldwide.
The expanded collaboration underscores Dr. Reddy’s long-term strategy of strengthening its portfolio of complex generics and specialty pharmaceutical products. These segments typically have higher entry barriers, lower competition, and the potential to generate better margins than conventional generic medicines.
Beyond the two announced products, both companies have also indicated they are evaluating additional pipeline opportunities, suggesting the strategic partnership could expand further in the coming years.
While the announcement is strategically positive, investors should note that the companies have signed a term sheet, which is a preliminary agreement outlining the framework of the collaboration before a definitive commercial agreement is executed.
The products must still pass through several stages before commercialization, including:
As a result, the collaboration is expected to contribute to revenue over the medium to long term rather than immediately.
Beyond the two announced products, both companies have indicated they are evaluating additional pipeline opportunities. This signals that the partnership could expand further, potentially leading to a broader portfolio of complex formulations in the future.
For Dr. Reddy’s, such collaborations strengthen its position in regulated global markets while diversifying its product portfolio into higher-margin therapeutic segments.
From a technical perspective, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered a fresh bullish phase after breaking above the ₹1,360 resistance level on a closing basis. The breakout follows more than a year of consolidation, indicating the possible resumption of the stock’s primary uptrend.
The subsequent pullback toward the ₹1,330–₹1,360 zone appears to have successfully retested the breakout level, which is now acting as strong support. The formation of a near-doji candle around this zone suggests renewed buying interest on declines.
Additionally, the stock continues to trade comfortably above all major moving averages, reflecting sustained strength in the prevailing trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 59 indicates improving momentum without entering overbought territory.
With the stock currently trading at ₹1,378, up approximately 2.40% for the day, market sentiment remains constructive.
Support Zone: ₹1,330–₹1,360
Immediate Resistance: ₹1,400
Next Upside Target: ₹1,450–₹1,500, provided the breakout is supported by healthy trading volumes.
Despite the positive outlook, investors should monitor several risks:
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