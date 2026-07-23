iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Dr. Reddy’s Shares Hit 52-Week Low After Weak Q1 FY27 Earnings, Margin Pressure and US Generics Slowdown

23 Jul 2026 , 06:55 PM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with operations across 80+ countries. Founded in 1984 by Dr. Anji Reddy, the company develops, manufactures, and markets generic medicines, branded formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars, and over the counter (OTC) products. Its key markets include India, the United States, Europe, Russia, and other emerging economies, serving a wide range of therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, and immunology. Driven by a strong focus on innovation, affordability, and global healthcare access, Dr. Reddy’s continues to strengthen its presence through complex generics, biosimilars, and specialty pharmaceutical products.

Reason for 52-Week Low

52-Week High: ₹1,414.90

52-Week Low: ₹1,101.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares fell nearly 7% to a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,101 after the company reported a weak Q1 FY27 performance, significantly below market expectations. The sharp decline was driven by a combination of earnings weakness, margin pressure, and concerns over future growth.

Key reasons behind the 52-week low:

  • Sharp decline in profitability

Consolidated net profit plunged 69% YoY to ₹435 crore, mainly due to the normalization of high margin lenalidomide revenues and a one-time ₹240 crore provision related to Semaglutide API quality issues.

  • Revenue contraction

Revenue from operations declined 5.5% YoY to ₹8,070.5 crore, impacted by a 35% drop in North America sales, the company’s largest and most profitable market, due to weaker generic drug revenues.

  • Margin compression

EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 12.5% from 26.7% a year ago, reflecting higher freight and solvent costs arising from the Middle East conflict, increased input costs, and the adverse impact of the Semaglutide-related provision.

  • Semaglutide API quality issue

The company disclosed that certain batches of Semaglutide API failed quality specifications, leading to inventory write-offs and temporary supply disruptions. Management expects supplies to resume only by November 2026, raising concerns over near-term earnings.

  • Cautious analyst outlook

Global brokerages including Citi, CLSA, JP Morgan, and Jefferies highlighted weaker-than-expected profitability, lower FY27 earnings estimates, and execution risks surrounding the recovery of Semaglutide supplies, which weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Stock Performance Context

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has seen weak performance across most recent timeframes, underperforming the Nifty 50 and reflecting pressure from muted Q1 FY27 results, margin compression, and concerns around the Semaglutide API issue.

  • Over the past one week, the stock fell 4.46%, compared with a 0.84% decline in the Nifty 50.

  • In the last one month, Dr. Reddy’s declined 10.11%, while the benchmark index was almost flat at 0.19%.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 6.67%, versus an 8.71% fall in the Nifty 50.

  • Over the past one year, the stock has slipped 6.22%, while the benchmark declined 5.35%.

  • During the last three years, the stock gained 10.60%, slightly below the Nifty 50’s 20.89% return.

  • Over the past five years, Dr. Reddy’s has returned 7.87%, again lagging the benchmark’s 50.54% rise.

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 66.94 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹770.67 crore. Dr. Reddy’s currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹97,640.38 crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #DrReddysLaboratories
  • #DrReddysQ1FY27
  • #DrReddysSharePrice
  • #EarningsUpdate
  • #HealthcareStocks
  • #MarginPressure
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.