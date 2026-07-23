Dr. Reddy’s Shares Hit 52-Week Low After Weak Q1 FY27 Earnings, Margin Pressure and US Generics Slowdown

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with operations across 80+ countries. Founded in 1984 by Dr. Anji Reddy, the company develops, manufactures, and markets generic medicines, branded formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars, and over the counter (OTC) products. Its key markets include India, the United States, Europe, Russia, and other emerging economies, serving a wide range of therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, and immunology. Driven by a strong focus on innovation, affordability, and global healthcare access, Dr. Reddy’s continues to strengthen its presence through complex generics, biosimilars, and specialty pharmaceutical products.

Reason for 52-Week Low



52-Week High: ₹1,414.90

52-Week Low: ₹1,101.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares fell nearly 7% to a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,101 after the company reported a weak Q1 FY27 performance, significantly below market expectations. The sharp decline was driven by a combination of earnings weakness, margin pressure, and concerns over future growth.

Key reasons behind the 52-week low:

Sharp decline in profitability

Consolidated net profit plunged 69% YoY to ₹435 crore, mainly due to the normalization of high margin lenalidomide revenues and a one-time ₹240 crore provision related to Semaglutide API quality issues.

Revenue contraction

Revenue from operations declined 5.5% YoY to ₹8,070.5 crore, impacted by a 35% drop in North America sales, the company’s largest and most profitable market, due to weaker generic drug revenues.

Margin compression

EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 12.5% from 26.7% a year ago, reflecting higher freight and solvent costs arising from the Middle East conflict, increased input costs, and the adverse impact of the Semaglutide-related provision.

Semaglutide API quality issue

The company disclosed that certain batches of Semaglutide API failed quality specifications, leading to inventory write-offs and temporary supply disruptions. Management expects supplies to resume only by November 2026, raising concerns over near-term earnings.

Cautious analyst outlook

Global brokerages including Citi, CLSA, JP Morgan, and Jefferies highlighted weaker-than-expected profitability, lower FY27 earnings estimates, and execution risks surrounding the recovery of Semaglutide supplies, which weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Stock Performance Context

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has seen weak performance across most recent timeframes, underperforming the Nifty 50 and reflecting pressure from muted Q1 FY27 results, margin compression, and concerns around the Semaglutide API issue.

Over the past one week , the stock fell 4.46% , compared with a 0.84% decline in the Nifty 50.

In the last one month , Dr. Reddy’s declined 10.11% , while the benchmark index was almost flat at 0.19% .

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 6.67% , versus an 8.71% fall in the Nifty 50.

Over the past one year , the stock has slipped 6.22% , while the benchmark declined 5.35% .

During the last three years , the stock gained 10.60% , slightly below the Nifty 50’s 20.89% return.

Over the past five years, Dr. Reddy’s has returned 7.87%, again lagging the benchmark’s 50.54% rise.

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 66.94 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹770.67 crore. Dr. Reddy’s currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹97,640.38 crore.

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