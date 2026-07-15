Fairfax Emerges Frontrunner for IDBI Bank Stake Sale; Proposed $5.5 Billion Deal Could Be a Landmark Privatisation

The government’s long-awaited plan to privatise IDBI Bank appears to be moving closer to completion, with Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings reportedly emerging as the frontrunner to acquire a controlling stake in the lender. If the transaction is finalized, it is expected to be valued at $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion, making it one of the largest foreign investments in an Indian bank and one of the government’s biggest strategic disinvestment deals in recent years.

While the deal remains under evaluation and no official announcement has been made, it has attracted significant attention as a key test of India’s privatisation agenda and growing appeal among global investors.

Fairfax Emerges as Leading Bidder

The central government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are jointly looking to sell a 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank.

At present:

The Government of India holds approximately 45.5% of the bank.

holds approximately of the bank. LIC owns around 49.2% .

owns around . Together, they control nearly 95% of IDBI Bank.

After a prolonged bidding process, two contenders remain in the race—Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD.

According to multiple media reports, Fairfax has strengthened its position by revising its financial offer, making it the leading contender. Government officials are currently evaluating the bids before taking a final decision.

Why the Proposed IDBI Bank Deal Is Significant

The proposed transaction is about far more than the sale of a single bank.

For the government, the disinvestment represents one of its most important strategic privatisation initiatives. The IDBI Bank sale has faced multiple delays over the years due to regulatory approvals, valuation concerns and procedural challenges.

A successful transaction would reinforce the government’s commitment to reducing its ownership in commercial enterprises while encouraging greater private sector participation in the banking industry.

The acquisition is also significant because large foreign investments in India’s banking sector remain relatively uncommon. If completed, the deal would rank among the biggest overseas investments in an Indian bank and could further strengthen global investor confidence in India’s financial system.

Why Fairfax Is Interested in IDBI Bank

Fairfax Financial Holdings has maintained a strong investment presence in India for several years.

Founded by Indian-born billionaire Prem Watsa, often referred to as the “Canadian Warren Buffett,” Fairfax has invested across financial services, healthcare, infrastructure and technology.

The group already has exposure to India’s banking sector through its investment in CSB Bank.

An acquisition of IDBI Bank would significantly expand Fairfax’s footprint by giving it access to a nationwide banking network at a time when India’s economy continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies globally.

IDBI Bank Share Price

Investor sentiment remained positive amid reports of Fairfax emerging as the leading bidder.

Previous Close: ₹86.54

₹86.54 Opening Price: ₹87.50

₹87.50 Intraday High: ₹89.94

₹89.94 Intraday Low: ₹86.60

As of 13:00 Hrs, IDBI Bank shares were trading at ₹87.16, up 0.72% from the previous close on the NSE.

The stock witnessed gains during the session as investors assessed the potential implications of the proposed stake sale.

What’s Next?

The government is currently reviewing the financial bids submitted by the shortlisted bidders, and no final decision has been announced.

If Fairfax is selected and the transaction receives all necessary regulatory approvals, the acquisition could become one of the most significant milestones in India’s banking sector. Besides marking a major step in the government’s privatisation programme, the deal could also pave the way for greater foreign participation in India’s financial services industry.

Until an official announcement is made, investors are expected to closely monitor further developments, regulatory approvals and government communications regarding the proposed stake sale.