GE Vernova T&D Shares Surge 5% as Power Transmission Demand Rises Amid Energy Transition

3 Jun 2026 , 01:07 PM
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. shares gained nearly 5% to ₹5,021, touching an intraday high of ₹5,045, as investors continued to price in the company’s strong positioning within the global energy transition and power transmission infrastructure boom.
The company has emerged as one of India’s most significant beneficiaries of rising investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, high-voltage transmission networks, and cross-border power infrastructure. As countries accelerate clean energy adoption, the need for advanced transmission and distribution solutions is becoming increasingly critical.
According to industry projections, global electricity generation is expected to increase from approximately 32,000 TWh in 2025 to nearly 45,000 TWh by 2030. Of this, around 38,000 TWh is expected under current policy frameworks, while the remainder is linked to net-zero transition scenarios.
Simultaneously, annual global investment in clean energy is projected to rise from $3.2 trillion in 2025 to $5.6 trillion by 2030. Clean energy investments alone are expected to account for nearly $4 trillion annually, highlighting the scale of infrastructure required to support future electricity demand.
This trend directly benefits companies such as GE Vernova T&D India that provide critical transmission infrastructure enabling renewable energy integration and grid stability.
GE Vernova T&D India possesses one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the transmission equipment sector.
The company manufactures and delivers:
The company has built strong capabilities across both Line Commutated Converter (LCC) and Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technologies.
Its notable achievements include:
With India’s growing renewable energy ambitions, HVDC networks are expected to play a crucial role in transmitting power across long distances with minimal losses.
The company’s order inflows have witnessed remarkable growth over the last five years.
|Fiscal Year
|Total Orders (₹ Billion)
|FY22
|22
|FY23
|27
|FY24
|58
|FY25
|108
|FY26
|148
The FY26 order intake was largely driven by domestic demand, with domestic orders accounting for ₹136 billion compared to ₹12 billion from international markets.
This sharp rise in orders provides strong revenue visibility for the coming years and highlights the robust demand environment across India’s transmission infrastructure sector.
The company delivered strong operational performance in FY26.
Revenue increased by more than 45% year-on-year, supported by higher project execution and improved product mix.
Margin improvement was driven by:
The combination of operating leverage and stronger mix has significantly enhanced profitability.
GE Vernova T&D India has also strengthened its shareholder return profile through rising dividend payouts.
|Fiscal Year
|Dividend (₹ Billion)
|Payout Ratio
|FY25
|1.3
|21.0%
|FY26
|2.6
|20.8%
The doubling of dividends reflects management’s confidence in cash generation and long-term growth prospects.
The stock has delivered exceptional returns compared to the broader energy sector.
Such extraordinary performance underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic positioning within India’s energy infrastructure buildout.
Management has identified several strategic growth pillars that could drive the company’s next phase of expansion.
The company aims to strengthen localization, engineering expertise, and execution capabilities in DC transmission networks, positioning itself for India’s growing HVDC opportunity.
As data center investments accelerate globally, GE Vernova plans to establish an early presence in emerging markets where power reliability and grid infrastructure are becoming increasingly important.
The company is working to qualify Indian manufacturing facilities for supplying products to North America, Europe, and the Middle East, unlocking a significantly larger addressable market.
Bringing committed manufacturing capacities online on schedule remains a key priority to capitalize on rising demand.
GE Vernova is scaling its GridOS, GridBeats, and digital grid service offerings, enabling utilities to improve grid reliability, visibility, and operational efficiency.
The global push toward decarbonization, renewable energy integration, electrification, and grid modernization is creating a multi-decade investment cycle in transmission infrastructure. With a rapidly growing order book, strong execution capabilities, expanding margins, and leadership across both AC and HVDC technologies, GE Vernova T&D India appears well-positioned to capture a significant share of this opportunity.
As India and the world invest trillions of dollars into energy transition infrastructure, GE Vernova T&D India could remain a key enabler of the future power grid, supporting sustainable growth and long-term value creation.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Data as available on Company Investor Presentation. Returns are calculated as of June 3, 2026, as per data available on NSE
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