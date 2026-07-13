Goodluck India Shares Hit 52-Week High as 2:1 Bonus Issue Sparks Strong Buying Interest

13 Jul 2026 , 07:27 PM
Goodluck India Ltd. is a leading Indian engineering and steel products manufacturer with over 40 years of industry experience. Established in 1986, the company manufactures high-value steel products for sectors such as defence, infrastructure, automotive, railways, oil & gas, power, telecom, and renewable energy. It operates seven manufacturing plants with an annual production capacity of 5,00,000 MTPA, exports to over 100 countries, and has a workforce of 4,000+ employees. Backed by multiple international quality certifications, Goodluck India has increasingly diversified into high-margin defence and aerospace products, strengthening its position as a global engineering solutions provider.
52-Week High: ₹1,672.10
52-Week Low: 915.00
Goodluck India shares hit a fresh 52-week high after the company’s board announced a 2:1 bonus issue, which triggered strong buying interest from investors. The rally was also supported by the company’s improving financial performance, expanding defence business, and strong stock momentum.
Key reasons behind the rally
Goodluck India has significantly outperformed the Nifty 50 across most timeframes, reflecting sustained investor confidence driven by its strong earnings, expanding defence business, and the recent 2:1 bonus issue announcement.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 8.99%, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.90%.
In the last one month, Goodluck India surged 23.45%, sharply outperforming the benchmark’s 2.49% gain.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rallied 52.26%, compared with a 7.40% decline in the Nifty 50.
Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a 45.93% return, whereas the benchmark fell 3.73%.
During the last three years, Goodluck India generated an impressive 257.98% return, far exceeding the Nifty 50’s 24.71% gain.
Over the past five years, the stock has emerged as a multi bagger, soaring 949.94%, compared with the benchmark’s 53.11% return.
Trading activity remained healthy, with around 7.84 lakh shares changing hands, generating a traded value of approximately ₹127.22 crore. Goodluck India currently commands a market capitalisation of about ₹5,388 crore.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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