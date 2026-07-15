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Groww Share Price Jump Over 7% After Q1 Results Beat Estimates; EBITDA and Net Profit Surpass Street Expectations

15 Jul 2026 , 12:20 PM

Shares of Groww witnessed strong buying interest on Wednesday after the fintech company reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter. The company’s EBITDA, net profit, and operating margins exceeded Street expectations, prompting investors to cheer the earnings announcement.

Groww Q1 Results Beat Analyst Estimates

Groww reported an EBITDA of ₹970 crore for the quarter, registering a 3.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. The figure comfortably surpassed analysts’ expectations of ₹874 crore, reflecting stronger operational performance.

The company’s net profit rose 7% QoQ to ₹735 crore, beating the Street estimate of ₹657 crore.

Meanwhile, total income remained largely flat at ₹1,501 crore, marginally ahead of the estimated ₹1,492 crore.

EBITDA Margin Improves

One of the key highlights of the quarter was the improvement in operating profitability.

Groww’s EBITDA margin expanded to 64.6%, compared with 62.3% in the previous quarter, indicating better cost efficiency and improved operating leverage despite largely stable revenue.

The expansion in margins and stronger-than-expected earnings reinforced investor confidence in the company’s profitability.

Groww Share Price Rallies After Earnings

The strong quarterly performance triggered a sharp rally in Groww shares.

The stock had closed the previous trading session at ₹203.79 and opened higher at ₹205.00. Following the earnings announcement, buying momentum pushed the stock to an intraday high of ₹219.50, marking a gain of more than 7% during the session.

As of 12:15 PM, the stock was trading at ₹211.85, up 3.96% from its previous closing price, indicating sustained investor optimism even after some profit booking.

Key Highlights of Groww Q1 Results

  • EBITDA: ₹970 crore, up 3.4% QoQ (vs estimate of ₹874 crore)
  • Net Profit: ₹735 crore, up 7% QoQ (vs estimate of ₹657 crore)
  • Income: ₹1,501 crore (vs estimate of ₹1,492 crore)
  • EBITDA Margin: 64.6%, up from 62.3% in the previous quarter
  • Intraday Stock Gain: More than 7%
  • Current Share Price (12:15 PM): ₹211.85, up 3.96%

Strong Earnings Boost Investor Sentiment

The better-than-expected quarterly performance, particularly the sharp beat in EBITDA and net profit along with expanding margins, has strengthened investor sentiment towards Groww. The earnings indicate that the company continues to maintain healthy profitability while delivering operational efficiency.

Going forward, investors are likely to monitor revenue growth, customer acquisition trends, and margin sustainability in the coming quarters to assess the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

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  • #FinanceNews
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  • #Q1Results
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  • earnings
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