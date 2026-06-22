GRSE Shares Jumps 4% as Company Becomes Navratna PSU – A Major Boost for India’s Defence Shipbuilding Leader

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) jumped more than 4% to trade at an intraday high of 2,934.70 as the company achieved a significant milestone by being granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises, Government of India. This recognition marks a new era of operational freedom, financial strength, and global competitiveness for one of India’s leading defence shipbuilders.

GRSE Gets Navratna Status: What It Means

The Navratna classification is awarded to high-performing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in India. It allows greater autonomy in financial and operational decision-making without requiring constant government approval.

For GRSE, this upgrade means:

Faster decision-making in large projects

Freedom to invest in major capital expenditure (capex)

Easier execution of joint ventures (JVs) and acquisitions

Greater flexibility in expanding infrastructure

This strategic shift is expected to significantly accelerate GRSE’s growth trajectory in both defence and commercial shipbuilding.

Strong Financial Growth Over Four Years

GRSE has demonstrated remarkable financial performance:

Revenue from operations: ₹1,754 crore (FY22) → ₹7,002 crore (FY26)

→ Nearly 300% growth in four years

₹1,754 crore (FY22) → ₹7,002 crore (FY26) → Nearly Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹190 crore → ₹748 crore

→ Around 4x increase

This consistent financial expansion highlights strong execution capabilities and rising demand for naval platforms.

Operational Achievements and Milestones

GRSE continues to strengthen its position as a leading shipbuilder:

Delivered 8 warships in FY26

Achieved a rare milestone of delivering 3 vessels on a single day (March 30, 2026) : INS Dunagiri Sanshodhak Agray

:

The company has built:

Over 800 marine platforms

Delivered 118 warships to: Indian Navy Indian Coast Guard Friendly foreign nations

to:

GRSE claims one of the highest warship delivery records among Indian shipyards.

Expansion Plans: Scaling for the Future

With Navratna autonomy, GRSE is expected to accelerate expansion through:

Brownfield Expansion

Enhancing existing shipyard capacity

Improving efficiency and throughput

Greenfield Expansion

Developing new shipbuilding facilities

Increasing production scale

These initiatives aim to support a growing order book and faster execution timelines.

Diversification into Commercial Shipbuilding

Beyond defence, GRSE is expanding into global commercial opportunities:

Building 12 multi-purpose vessels for a German client

for a German client Exploring: Green shipping technologies Autonomous vessel systems



This diversification strengthens revenue stability and global presence.

Strategic Importance of Navratna Status

The Navratna upgrade enhances GRSE’s ability to:

Compete with global shipyards

Undertake large-scale investments

Strengthen R&D and innovation

Expand exports and international collaborations

It aligns with India’s broader push for defence indigenisation and maritime capability expansion.

Key Growth Drivers to Watch

Investors and industry observers should monitor: