HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 38% to ₹735 Crore; AUM Crosses ₹1.09 Lakh Crore

HDB Financial Services kicked off FY27 with a robust financial performance, reporting strong growth in profitability, loan disbursements and assets under management (AUM) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) benefited from sustained credit demand, disciplined execution and continued momentum across its lending portfolio.

The company’s healthy earnings, coupled with stable asset quality, reflected the resilience of its retail-focused lending business despite a competitive operating environment.

HDB Financial Services Q1 FY27 Results

HDB Financial Services reported a net profit of ₹735 crore for the June quarter, registering a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹532 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company also reported total income of nearly ₹5,000 crore, supported by strong business momentum and continued demand across its lending segments.

Another key highlight was the improvement in operating profitability. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) increased 20.5% YoY to ₹1,420 crore, reflecting the company’s strong underlying operating performance.

Loan Growth Remains Robust

HDB Financial Services continued to expand its lending business during the quarter.

Loan disbursements rose 16.2% YoY to ₹17,629 crore, indicating healthy demand across retail lending products.

The company’s gross loan book increased 17.4% YoY to ₹1.14 lakh crore, demonstrating sustained business expansion despite a competitive lending landscape.

Assets Under Management Cross ₹1.09 Lakh Crore

Assets Under Management (AUM) witnessed strong growth during the quarter.

The company’s AUM expanded 32.4% YoY to ₹1.09 lakh crore, highlighting continued customer acquisition and growth across lending businesses.

The strong AUM growth reflects HDB Financial Services’ diversified lending franchise and expanding presence in India’s retail credit market.

Asset Quality Remains Stable

Despite rapid loan growth, HDB Financial Services maintained relatively stable asset quality.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA): 2.58%, compared with 2.31% a year earlier.

2.58%, compared with 2.31% a year earlier. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA): 1.05%, broadly unchanged from the previous year.

The stable asset quality suggests prudent underwriting standards and effective risk management even as the company continues to grow its loan portfolio.

HDB Financial Services Share Price

Investors reacted positively to the company’s quarterly earnings.

Previous Close: ₹743.90

₹743.90 Opening Price: ₹748.50

₹748.50 Intraday High: ₹758.00

₹758.00 Closing Price: ₹755.20

The stock ended the trading session at ₹755.20, gaining 1.52% over the previous close, reflecting positive investor sentiment following the strong earnings announcement.

Key Highlights of HDB Financial Services Q1 FY27

Net Profit: ₹735 crore, up 38% YoY

₹735 crore, up 38% YoY Total Income: Nearly ₹5,000 crore

Nearly ₹5,000 crore Loan Disbursements: ₹17,629 crore, up 16.2% YoY

₹17,629 crore, up 16.2% YoY Gross Loans: ₹1.14 lakh crore, up 17.4% YoY

₹1.14 lakh crore, up 17.4% YoY Assets Under Management (AUM): ₹1.09 lakh crore, up 32.4% YoY

₹1.09 lakh crore, up 32.4% YoY PPOP: ₹1,420 crore, up 20.5% YoY

₹1,420 crore, up 20.5% YoY GNPA: 2.58%

2.58% NNPA: 1.05%

Outlook

HDB Financial Services has started FY27 on a strong footing, supported by robust credit demand, healthy loan growth and consistent operational execution. The sharp increase in profit, expanding AUM and stable asset quality underline the company’s ability to grow while maintaining financial discipline.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor loan growth, margin trends, credit costs and asset quality as higher interest rates and competitive pressures continue to shape the NBFC sector. Continued strength in retail lending and disciplined risk management are expected to remain key drivers of the company’s performance in the coming quarters.