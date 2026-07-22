HDFC, Axis, SBI, ICICI - Why banking stocks are falling despite strong earnings?

Indian banking stocks have witnessed a decline as investors reassess the outlook for profitability amid rising crude oil prices, inflation concerns and uncertainty over monetary policy.

Major banking names including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India have reported healthy earnings, improving asset quality and strong credit growth. However, the market is currently focusing more on future risks, particularly:

Net Interest Margin (NIM) pressure.

Deposit mobilisation challenges.

Higher funding costs.

Delayed interest rate cuts.

Global risk-off sentiment.

Rising crude oil prices.

The recent weakness in banking stocks appears to be driven more by valuation adjustment and macroeconomic concerns rather than a major deterioration in bank fundamentals.

Today’s Banking Stock Performance

Banking stocks ended the trading session in the red as investors booked profits amid broader market weakness and rising concerns over crude oil prices, inflation and the interest rate outlook. Private sector banks led the decline, while PSU banks also witnessed selling pressure despite strong quarterly earnings.

Bank Closing Price Change HDFC Bank ₹753.15 -1.09% ICICI Bank ₹1,440.70 -1.53% Axis Bank ₹1,238.40 -1.57% Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹381.15 -1.24% SBI ₹1,025.00 -1.86%

Why Banking Stocks Declined Today?

Rising Crude Oil Prices: The Hidden Risk for Banking Stocks

Oil prices have become an important factor influencing Indian equity markets, including banking stocks.

Brent crude moving toward the USD 90–100 per barrel range has increased concerns about inflation and interest rates.

The impact chain is:

Higher crude oil prices may lead to Higher fuel costs which may lead to Higher inflation which can result in Delayed RBI rate cuts which can have banks hold Higher interest rates for longer thus resulting in Pressure on banking valuations

While banks are not directly affected by crude prices like oil marketing companies or energy firms, they experience second-order effects through economic growth, liquidity conditions and borrowing behaviour.

1. Oil Prices Can Delay RBI Rate Cuts and Keep Interest Rates Higher

One of the biggest concerns for banking investors is the impact of crude oil prices on inflation. As per the latest data – India’s retail inflation increased to 4.38% in June 2026 from 3.93% in May 2026. Not only this – but headline inflation also moved above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%. Adding to this RBI also increased its inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.1% and the main reason for this was the rising cost of crude oil. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirement. A sustained rise in oil prices can increase:

Transportation costs.

Manufacturing expenses.

Input costs across industries.

Consumer inflation.

If inflation remains elevated, the Reserve Bank of India may adopt a cautious approach toward monetary easing. For banks, delayed rate cuts can create mixed consequences:

Positive Impact

Higher interest rates support lending yields.

Negative Impact

Deposit costs remain elevated.

Borrowing demand may slow.

NIM recovery can take longer.

Investors had been expecting a more favourable rate cycle, and any delay in rate cuts can pressure banking valuations.

2. Deposit Competition and NIM Pressure May Continue

The biggest concern highlighted in recent banking results is Net Interest Margin (NIM) pressure.

Banks are facing challenges due to:

Rising deposit costs.

Competition for retail deposits.

Lower CASA growth.

Pressure on lending yields.

A higher crude oil environment can delay the improvement in margins because interest rates may remain higher for longer.

Bank-Wise Margin Concerns

Bank Key Investor Concern HDFC Bank NIM recovery timeline, deposit repricing and merger-related balance sheet impact ICICI Bank Sustainability of strong margins Axis Bank Margin pressure despite healthy profit growth SBI Deposit mobilisation and treasury impact Union Bank Lower deposit growth compared with private banks

The market is increasingly focusing on whether banks can expand margins in the coming quarters.

3. Crude Oil Can Impact Currency and Foreign Investor Flows

Higher oil prices increase India’s import bill. The impact is thus Higher oil import cost leading to Wider current account deficit which in-turn builds Pressure on the Indian rupee

And a weaker rupee can lead to:

Imported inflation.

Higher external borrowing costs.

Reduced foreign investor confidence.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) often reduce exposure to emerging markets during periods of currency pressure and global uncertainty. Large banking stocks are among the most liquid stocks in India, making them vulnerable to institutional selling during risk-off market conditions. This affects heavyweight banking stocks such as:

HDFC Bank.

ICICI Bank.

Axis Bank.

SBI.

4. Higher Oil Prices Can Slow Corporate Credit Growth

Bank profitability depends heavily on credit growth. Rising crude prices can impact sectors that are major borrowers:

Transport and Logistics

Higher diesel costs can reduce operating margins.

Aviation Sector

Higher aviation fuel prices can increase expenses and affect profitability.

Manufacturing Sector

Higher energy costs can reduce corporate margins.

MSME Sector

Small businesses may face:

Higher working capital requirements.

Lower profitability.

Reduced borrowing capacity.

If corporate profitability weakens, investors may reduce expectations for future loan growth.

5. Inflation Pressure Can Create Asset Quality Concerns

Indian banks currently display strong balance sheets and improving asset quality. However, prolonged inflation can affect repayment capacity. Potential pressure areas include:

Retail Loans

Personal loans.

Credit cards.

Vehicle loans.

MSME Loans

Small businesses with limited margins may face higher stress during periods of rising costs.

Although asset quality remains healthy, investors generally become cautious when macroeconomic risks increase.

6. Oil Prices and Government Borrowing Impact PSU Banks

Higher crude prices can affect government finances through:

Fuel-related policy measures.

Higher expenditure requirements.

Fiscal pressure.

This can influence bond yields.

Public sector banks such as SBI and Union Bank may see additional sensitivity because they have significant exposure to government securities.

Rising bond yields can impact treasury gains and valuations.

Banking Stocks Outlook: What Investors Should Watch Next

The future direction of banking stocks will depend on several factors:

1. Brent Crude Price Movement

A sustained move above the USD 100 per barrel level could increase macroeconomic risks.

2. RBI Monetary Policy

Investors will monitor:

Inflation outlook.

Liquidity conditions.

Timing of rate cuts.

3. Deposit Growth Trends

Banks need strong deposit mobilisation to support loan expansion.

4. NIM Recovery

The ability of banks to improve margins will remain a key valuation driver.

5. FII Investment Trends

Foreign investor flows will influence large-cap banking stocks.

6. Credit Growth and Asset Quality

Loan growth and bad loan trends will determine long-term fundamentals.

Banking Stock Fall Is More About Macro Risk Than Fundamentals

The decline in banking stocks is a result of multiple factors coming together:

Bank-specific concerns + rising crude oil prices + inflation worries + RBI policy uncertainty + profit booking

The oil price scenario has increased investor caution because higher crude prices can delay monetary easing, keep deposit costs elevated and slow margin recovery.

However, unless oil prices rise sharply due to a major supply disruption, the current weakness appears more like a valuation and sentiment-driven correction rather than a structural problem for Indian banks.

Large banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Union Bank continue to maintain strong fundamentals, but investors will closely track margins, deposits, RBI policy and crude oil trends before turning more positive on the sector.