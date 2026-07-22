HDFC, Axis, SBI, ICICI - Why banking stocks are falling despite strong earnings?

22 Jul 2026 , 05:21 PM
Indian banking stocks have witnessed a decline as investors reassess the outlook for profitability amid rising crude oil prices, inflation concerns and uncertainty over monetary policy.
Major banking names including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India have reported healthy earnings, improving asset quality and strong credit growth. However, the market is currently focusing more on future risks, particularly:
The recent weakness in banking stocks appears to be driven more by valuation adjustment and macroeconomic concerns rather than a major deterioration in bank fundamentals.
Banking stocks ended the trading session in the red as investors booked profits amid broader market weakness and rising concerns over crude oil prices, inflation and the interest rate outlook. Private sector banks led the decline, while PSU banks also witnessed selling pressure despite strong quarterly earnings.
|Bank
|Closing Price
|Change
|HDFC Bank
|₹753.15
|-1.09%
|ICICI Bank
|₹1,440.70
|-1.53%
|Axis Bank
|₹1,238.40
|-1.57%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|₹381.15
|-1.24%
|SBI
|₹1,025.00
|-1.86%
Oil prices have become an important factor influencing Indian equity markets, including banking stocks.
Brent crude moving toward the USD 90–100 per barrel range has increased concerns about inflation and interest rates.
The impact chain is:
Higher crude oil prices may lead to Higher fuel costs which may lead to Higher inflation which can result in Delayed RBI rate cuts which can have banks hold Higher interest rates for longer thus resulting in Pressure on banking valuations
While banks are not directly affected by crude prices like oil marketing companies or energy firms, they experience second-order effects through economic growth, liquidity conditions and borrowing behaviour.
One of the biggest concerns for banking investors is the impact of crude oil prices on inflation. As per the latest data – India’s retail inflation increased to 4.38% in June 2026 from 3.93% in May 2026. Not only this – but headline inflation also moved above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%. Adding to this RBI also increased its inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.1% and the main reason for this was the rising cost of crude oil. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirement. A sustained rise in oil prices can increase:
If inflation remains elevated, the Reserve Bank of India may adopt a cautious approach toward monetary easing. For banks, delayed rate cuts can create mixed consequences:
Investors had been expecting a more favourable rate cycle, and any delay in rate cuts can pressure banking valuations.
The biggest concern highlighted in recent banking results is Net Interest Margin (NIM) pressure.
Banks are facing challenges due to:
A higher crude oil environment can delay the improvement in margins because interest rates may remain higher for longer.
|Bank
|Key Investor Concern
|HDFC Bank
|NIM recovery timeline, deposit repricing and merger-related balance sheet impact
|ICICI Bank
|Sustainability of strong margins
|Axis Bank
|Margin pressure despite healthy profit growth
|SBI
|Deposit mobilisation and treasury impact
|Union Bank
|Lower deposit growth compared with private banks
The market is increasingly focusing on whether banks can expand margins in the coming quarters.
Higher oil prices increase India’s import bill. The impact is thus Higher oil import cost leading to Wider current account deficit which in-turn builds Pressure on the Indian rupee
And a weaker rupee can lead to:
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) often reduce exposure to emerging markets during periods of currency pressure and global uncertainty. Large banking stocks are among the most liquid stocks in India, making them vulnerable to institutional selling during risk-off market conditions. This affects heavyweight banking stocks such as:
Bank profitability depends heavily on credit growth. Rising crude prices can impact sectors that are major borrowers:
Higher diesel costs can reduce operating margins.
Higher aviation fuel prices can increase expenses and affect profitability.
Higher energy costs can reduce corporate margins.
Small businesses may face:
If corporate profitability weakens, investors may reduce expectations for future loan growth.
Indian banks currently display strong balance sheets and improving asset quality. However, prolonged inflation can affect repayment capacity. Potential pressure areas include:
Small businesses with limited margins may face higher stress during periods of rising costs.
Although asset quality remains healthy, investors generally become cautious when macroeconomic risks increase.
Higher crude prices can affect government finances through:
This can influence bond yields.
Public sector banks such as SBI and Union Bank may see additional sensitivity because they have significant exposure to government securities.
Rising bond yields can impact treasury gains and valuations.
The future direction of banking stocks will depend on several factors:
A sustained move above the USD 100 per barrel level could increase macroeconomic risks.
Investors will monitor:
Banks need strong deposit mobilisation to support loan expansion.
The ability of banks to improve margins will remain a key valuation driver.
Foreign investor flows will influence large-cap banking stocks.
Loan growth and bad loan trends will determine long-term fundamentals.
The decline in banking stocks is a result of multiple factors coming together:
Bank-specific concerns + rising crude oil prices + inflation worries + RBI policy uncertainty + profit booking
The oil price scenario has increased investor caution because higher crude prices can delay monetary easing, keep deposit costs elevated and slow margin recovery.
However, unless oil prices rise sharply due to a major supply disruption, the current weakness appears more like a valuation and sentiment-driven correction rather than a structural problem for Indian banks.
Large banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Union Bank continue to maintain strong fundamentals, but investors will closely track margins, deposits, RBI policy and crude oil trends before turning more positive on the sector.
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