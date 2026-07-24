HDFC Bank News: 3 US Law Firms Investigate Allegations Linked to MSRDC Payments

24 Jul 2026 , 09:06 AM
India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has witnessed intense selling pressure over the past week, with its shares declining 7.55% amid disappointing Q1 FY27 earnings and fresh legal scrutiny in the United States. Investor sentiment weakened after three US law firms launched investigations into alleged violations of federal securities laws, adding to concerns over slowing profitability and margin pressure.
From ₹808.30 apiece on July 17, 2026, HDFC Bank shares fell to ₹747.25 on July 23, 2026, marking a decline of ₹61.05 or 7.55% in just one week.
HDFC Bank has come under the scanner after three US law firms announced investigations into whether the bank violated US federal securities laws.
The firms conducting the investigations are:
The investigations are currently at a preliminary stage and are seeking shareholders who may have suffered losses following the sharp decline in HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).
The investigations stem from allegations that HDFC Bank disguised approximately ₹45 crore in payments made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as marketing expenses.
According to media reports, the payments were allegedly intended to attract large deposits from the state agency. Internal records reportedly suggested that the approvals took place in the presence of Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
HDFC Bank has categorically denied all allegations, stating that it maintains robust internal governance, audit, and compliance processes. The lender also rejected any assumptions of wrongdoing based on selective information.
Despite the allegations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that it found no material governance concerns after reviewing the bank’s records.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the central bank did not identify any significant governance issues during its review, providing some reassurance to investors.
Investor sentiment had already been impacted earlier this year after former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in March 2026, citing certain practices that conflicted with his personal values and ethics.
Combined with the latest legal investigations, these developments have kept governance concerns in focus.
HDFC Bank reported a mixed set of quarterly earnings for the first quarter of FY27.
While earnings remained positive, investors were disappointed by weaker profitability metrics and margin trends.
Several factors weighed on investor confidence following the quarterly results:
These factors triggered heavy selling immediately after the earnings announcement.
The stock has remained under pressure throughout the week.
|Date
|Previous Close (₹)
|Close (₹)
|Change
|17 Jul 2026
|808.30
|819.60
|+1.40%
|20 Jul 2026
|819.60
|777.60
|-5.12%
|21 Jul 2026
|777.60
|761.45
|-2.08%
|22 Jul 2026
|761.45
|753.15
|-1.09%
|23 Jul 2026
|753.15
|747.25
|-0.78%
Overall, HDFC Bank lost ₹61.05 per share, translating into a 7.55% decline during the week.
The biggest single-day fall came on July 20, when the stock dropped 5.12% after investors reacted negatively to the Q1 FY27 results.
HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also came under pressure.
Following the quarterly earnings, the ADR declined 10.54% to $23.60, reflecting weak global investor sentiment.
Earlier, after reports regarding the alleged MSRDC payments surfaced in May 2026, the ADR had already fallen 4.1%, prompting the US law firms to begin shareholder investigations.
The recent correction in HDFC Bank shares has been driven by multiple factors:
HDFC Bank remains one of India’s strongest private sector lenders with healthy growth in deposits, advances, and earnings. However, weaker-than-expected margins, concerns over future loan growth, and legal scrutiny in the US have significantly affected investor sentiment.
The stock has corrected 7.55% within a week, while its ADR has also experienced sharp declines. Going forward, investors are likely to closely monitor the progress of the US investigations, management’s response to governance concerns, and the bank’s ability to improve profitability and margins over the coming quarters.
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