HDFC Bank Shares Gain Over 2% as Q1 FY27 Business Update Beats Street Estimates

Shares of HDFC Bank surged more than 2% on Monday after India’s largest private sector lender reported a strong business update for the June quarter (Q1 FY27). The bank delivered better-than-expected growth in both advances and deposits, reinforcing investor confidence despite a relatively softer performance in low-cost CASA deposits.

The positive quarterly update helped the stock climb as much as 2.73% to ₹822.95 on the NSE, reflecting optimism over the bank’s healthy credit growth and steady deposit mobilisation.

Gross Advances Register Strongest Growth in Five Quarters

HDFC Bank reported gross advances of ₹30.61 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, marking a 15.4% year-on-year increase from ₹26.53 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

The growth was significantly higher than analysts’ expectations of around 12.1% and represented the bank’s strongest loan growth in the past five quarters. The performance highlights continued demand for credit across retail and corporate segments while maintaining the bank’s growth momentum.

Deposits Grow Faster Than Market Expectations

The lender’s total deposits reached ₹31.70 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter, registering a 14.7% year-on-year increase compared to ₹27.64 lakh crore a year ago.

Deposit growth also surpassed the Street’s consensus estimate of nearly 12%, indicating healthy customer acquisition and strong deposit mobilisation despite intense competition in the banking sector.

CASA Deposits See Moderate Growth

Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits stood at ₹10.25 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.4% year-on-year increase.

While the growth remained positive, it fell short of analysts’ expectations of approximately 11.1%. CASA deposits are considered a low-cost source of funding for banks, making this one of the few areas where the quarterly update was slightly below market estimates.

Advances Under Management Continue to Expand

HDFC Bank’s advances under management reached ₹31.27 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, representing a 12.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the bank’s average advances under management for the June quarter stood at ₹30.38 lakh crore, up 10.8% year-on-year. The figures underscore sustained growth across the bank’s lending portfolio.

Leadership Changes Strengthen Management Team

Apart from the business update, HDFC Bank also announced important leadership appointments.

The bank’s board approved the appointment of former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as an Independent Director for a four-year term. He has also been appointed as Part-time Chairman for three years, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Kumar succeeds Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down earlier this year.

The bank further named Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer-designate effective September 1, 2026. He will officially assume the role of CFO from December 1 after completing his tenure at Axis Bank.

Positive Outlook Despite Softer CASA Growth

Overall, HDFC Bank’s Q1 FY27 business update paints a positive picture. Strong double-digit growth in advances and deposits exceeded market expectations and offset the relatively slower growth in CASA deposits.

The robust lending momentum, healthy deposit franchise, and leadership transition have strengthened investor sentiment, leading to a sharp rise in the bank’s share price. Going forward, investors will closely watch the bank’s detailed quarterly earnings for further insights into asset quality, margins, and profitability.