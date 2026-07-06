HFCL Hits Upper Circuit for Second Day as Stock Surges 230% in FY27 on Strong Order Wins and Rating Upgrade

6 Jul 2026 , 03:15 PM
Shares of HFCL remained locked at the 5% upper circuit for the second straight trading session, reflecting strong bullish sentiment in the counter. The stock is trading near ₹225 levels, marking fresh record highs amid sustained buying interest.
Trading activity also showed strong participation, with high volumes on both NSE and BSE and significant pending buy orders, indicating continued demand pressure.
HFCL has emerged as one of the standout performers in FY27, delivering a sharp multibagger-style rally:
This consistent uptrend has placed HFCL among the top-performing telecom infrastructure stocks in the market.
A major driver behind the rally is the large-scale contract secured from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).
The ₹2,666.09 crore order is part of the BharatNet Phase-III project in Uttar Pradesh (West). The project includes:
This order significantly strengthens HFCL’s long-term revenue visibility and reinforces its position in the telecom infrastructure segment.
Adding to the positive sentiment, HFCL’s subsidiary HTL Limited received a credit rating upgrade from CARE Ratings.
Key highlights include:
The upgrade signals stronger lender confidence and improved business fundamentals for the subsidiary.
The sustained rally in HFCL is being driven by multiple supportive factors:
Despite the strong rally, investors should remain cautious:
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