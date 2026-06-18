HFCL Shares Hit Upper Circuit After ₹2,666 Crore BharatNet Order from RVNL; Stock Surges 165% in Three Months

18 Jun 2026 , 12:45 PM
Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) hit the 5% upper circuit on Thursday, touching ₹199.63, after the telecom infrastructure company secured a major contract worth ₹2,666 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited under the government’s BharatNet Phase-III project.
The fresh order has further strengthened investor confidence in HFCL’s growth story, boosting the stock closer to its 52-week high and extending its stellar rally in 2026.
According to the company’s regulatory filing, HFCL has been awarded a contract for the Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circle under BharatNet Phase-III, one of India’s largest rural broadband connectivity initiatives.
The scope of the project includes:
The long-term maintenance component is particularly significant as it provides recurring revenue visibility beyond the execution phase of the project.
The latest contract adds to the ₹2,167.65 crore worth of BharatNet Phase-III orders already awarded to HFCL by RVNL in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circles.
With the addition of the new order, HFCL’s order book has received a substantial boost, enhancing revenue visibility and strengthening its position as a key participant in India’s digital infrastructure expansion.
Market participants view the development as a positive indicator of the company’s ability to secure large-scale government projects and execute complex telecom infrastructure assignments.
HFCL has witnessed a steady stream of order inflows in recent months.
Earlier in May 2026, the company secured a ₹135.09 crore purchase order from RailTel Corporation of India Limited for the annual maintenance contract of the Secure Operations Network project supporting Indian defence forces’ data centres.
The order reinforced HFCL’s growing presence across both telecom and defence communication segments.
The company’s consistent order wins have helped strengthen investor confidence in its long-term growth prospects.
The BharatNet project remains one of the Government of India’s flagship initiatives aimed at expanding high-speed broadband connectivity across rural and remote areas.
As one of the key implementation partners, HFCL is well-positioned to benefit from rising public sector investments in:
Analysts believe the company’s expertise in optical fibre networks and telecom equipment manufacturing could continue to drive future order inflows.
The latest contract announcement triggered a strong market reaction, with investors pushing the stock to its upper circuit limit.
Key stock performance highlights include:
The remarkable rally has made HFCL one of the best-performing telecom infrastructure stocks in 2026.
Following the sharp rally in its share price, HFCL’s market capitalization has risen to over ₹29,100 crore.
The surge reflects growing investor optimism around the company’s expanding order pipeline, execution capabilities, and long-term growth opportunities in telecom, defence communications, and digital infrastructure projects.
A large government-backed contract significantly boosts HFCL’s order book and future revenue visibility.
The project includes a 10-year maintenance contract, creating recurring income opportunities.
The new order adds to existing BharatNet contracts worth over ₹2,167 crore already secured from RVNL.
Recent wins from both RVNL and RailTel indicate sustained business growth across telecom and defence sectors.
HFCL continues to benefit from India’s focus on broadband expansion and digital infrastructure development.
Strong execution capabilities and a growing order pipeline have helped the stock deliver multibagger returns over the past six months.
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