Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: GMP, Subscription, Price Band, Business and Key Investor Considerations

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO opened for subscription today, August 17, 2026, and will remain open until August 19, 2026. The ₹2,600.04 crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue and comprises 43.34 crore shares. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹57 to ₹60 per share, with a lot size of 250 shares.

Horizon Industrial Parks is backed by Blackstone Group and operates in India’s industrial and logistics infrastructure segment. According to the source material, the company owns 45 logistics and industrial assets across 10 major Indian cities, covering approximately 58.01 million square feet.

With the IPO now open, investors are likely to focus on the company’s business model, financial performance, IPO valuation, grey market premium (GMP), subscription numbers and the broader growth opportunity in India’s logistics and industrial infrastructure market.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Key Details

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is a ₹2,600.04 crore book-built issue, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares. The IPO is being offered in the price band of ₹57 to ₹60 per share.

IPO Detail Information IPO Dates August 17–19, 2026 Price Band ₹57–₹60 per share Lot Size 250 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹15,000 Issue Size ₹2,600.04 crore Issue Type Book-building IPO Fresh Issue 43.34 crore shares Listing NSE and BSE Expected Allotment August 20, 2026 Tentative Listing Date August 24, 2026 Face Value ₹10 per share Employee Discount ₹5 per share

The minimum retail application at the upper price band requires an investment of ₹15,000 for 250 shares. Up to 8,33,332 shares have also been reserved for eligible employees at a ₹5 discount to the issue price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium, or GMP, is one of the indicators investors often track ahead of an IPO listing. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be treated as a guaranteed listing price or return.

According to the available data, the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP stood at ₹3.50 on August 17, 2026, against the upper IPO price of ₹60. This implied an estimated listing price of approximately ₹63.50, representing a potential premium of around 5.83% over the upper price band.

The GMP has moderated from ₹4.50 on August 13 to ₹4 on August 14 and 15, before moving to ₹3.50 on August 16 and 17. This indicates some moderation in grey-market sentiment as the IPO opened for subscription.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium Aug 17, 2026 ₹60 ₹3.50 ₹63.50 5.83% Aug 16, 2026 ₹60 ₹3.50 ₹63.50 5.83% Aug 15, 2026 ₹60 ₹4.00 ₹64.00 6.67% Aug 14, 2026 ₹60 ₹4.00 ₹64.00 6.67% Aug 13, 2026 ₹60 ₹4.50 ₹64.50 7.50% Aug 12, 2026 ₹60 ₹0 ₹60 0%

The GMP data shows that market expectations have remained relatively modest compared with the IPO’s overall size. Investors should remember that GMP can change quickly and does not necessarily reflect the company’s intrinsic value or eventual NSE/BSE listing price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Subscription Status

On the opening day, subscription demand was relatively limited based on the available figures.

As of the data provided, the overall subscription stood at 0.02 times, while the retail individual investor portion was subscribed 0.08 times. The NII category stood at 0.01 times and the employee category at 0.09 times.

The QIB portion was at 0.00 times in the available opening-day data. Since the IPO remains open through August 19, subscription figures can change substantially during the remaining bidding period.

Investors should therefore track the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription status on each day of the issue, particularly the final day, when institutional and non-institutional participation can materially influence the overall subscription level.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: What Does the Company Do?

Horizon Industrial Parks was incorporated in 2009 and operates as an industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator.

The company owns 45 logistics and industrial assets across 10 major Indian cities, covering approximately 58.01 million square feet as of the DRHP date.

Its core business revolves around developing and leasing large-scale warehouses and industrial facilities to businesses across multiple sectors.

The company’s portfolio includes:

Fulfilment centres: These serve e-commerce, FMCG, retail and logistics companies. They accounted for 15.55 million square feet, or approximately 58% of operational area, as of November 30, 2025.

These serve e-commerce, FMCG, retail and logistics companies. They accounted for 15.55 million square feet, or approximately 58% of operational area, as of November 30, 2025. Industrial facilities: These serve industries including EVs, renewable energy, electronics, automotive and manufacturing. They accounted for 10.36 million square feet, or approximately 39% of operational area.

These serve industries including EVs, renewable energy, electronics, automotive and manufacturing. They accounted for 10.36 million square feet, or approximately 39% of operational area. In-city centres: These are located closer to consumers and support last-mile delivery requirements, including dark stores, pharma, cloud kitchens, retail and services. The company had a pipeline of 6.31 million square feet across seven cities.

The company also provides additional solutions such as turnkey services, solar energy solutions, cold storage facilities, on-site staff accommodation and skill development centres.

Customer Base and Competitive Strengths

Horizon Industrial Parks had served more than 100 customers as of November 30, 2025, across sectors including e-commerce, retail, FMCG, renewable energy, auto-ancillary and manufacturing.

The company’s competitive strengths include its scale, strategically located assets, integrated platform and relationships with customers. It also highlights its engineering and technical capabilities, development and acquisition expertise, sustainability practices and professional leadership team.

The business is positioned to benefit from broader growth in India’s manufacturing, consumption and e-commerce sectors, which can drive demand for modern warehousing and industrial infrastructure.

Horizon Industrial Parks Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance presents a mixed picture.

Total income increased from ₹439.35 crore in FY2025 to ₹767.84 crore in FY2026, representing significant growth. EBITDA also increased from ₹339.12 crore to ₹607.80 crore during the same period.

However, the company continued to report a loss at the PAT level. Profit after tax stood at -₹203.65 crore in FY2026, compared with -₹178.78 crore in FY2025 and -₹162.21 crore in FY2024.

This is an important consideration for IPO investors because the company is reporting strong growth in income and EBITDA while remaining loss-making at the PAT level.

Horizon Industrial Parks Financials

Particulars (₹ crore) FY2024 FY2025 FY2026 Total Income 245.52 439.35 767.84 EBITDA 151.51 339.12 607.80 Profit After Tax -162.21 -178.78 -203.65 Assets 4,993.18 9,851.54 13,495.13 Net Worth 266.95 122.00 4,676.16 Total Borrowings 3,688.21 7,009.11 6,884.34

The company’s total borrowings stood at ₹6,884.34 crore as of March 31, 2026, highlighting the importance of balance-sheet strength and future cash generation for investors.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Valuation

At the IPO level, the company’s reported valuation metrics require careful consideration because it is currently loss-making.

The source data shows negative EPS of ₹0.83 and a negative P/E multiple. At the offer price, the implied market capitalisation was approximately ₹14,697 crore, while the post-issue market capitalisation was estimated at approximately ₹17,297.6 crore.

The company reported a NAV of ₹27.89 and a price-to-book value of 2.15× as of March 31, 2026. Its reported return on net worth was negative at -4.23%, while EBITDA margin stood at 79.16%.

Since the company is loss-making at the PAT level, traditional P/E-based valuation comparisons have limited usefulness. Investors may instead need to pay closer attention to asset quality, operating cash flows, debt, occupancy and leasing performance, EBITDA generation and the company’s ability to eventually translate operating performance into sustainable net profits.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Key Positives

Several factors could support the company’s long-term growth story.

Strong Asset Base

The company has a large portfolio of logistics and industrial assets spread across major Indian cities, giving it significant scale in the sector.

Exposure to Structural Growth Trends

The company’s business is linked to India’s manufacturing, e-commerce, consumption and logistics infrastructure growth. Rising demand for modern warehousing and industrial facilities could provide a long-term growth opportunity.

Diversified Customer Base

Serving more than 100 customers across several industries provides exposure to multiple end markets rather than dependence on a single sector.

EBITDA Growth

EBITDA increased substantially between FY2025 and FY2026, alongside the rise in total income. Investors will need to determine whether this operating performance can eventually translate into sustainable bottom-line profitability.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Key Risks

The company’s financial profile also presents risks that investors should consider before subscribing.

Continued Net Losses

Despite strong revenue and EBITDA growth, Horizon Industrial Parks reported a net loss of ₹203.65 crore in FY2026. A sustained path toward profitability will be important for the long-term investment case.

High Borrowings

Total borrowing stood at ₹6,884.34 crore as of March 31, 2026. The company’s ability to manage leverage and generate sufficient cash flows will remain an important factor for investors.

Real Estate and Logistics Cyclicality

Demand for industrial and logistics assets can be influenced by economic activity, manufacturing investment, e-commerce growth and corporate expansion. Changes in these factors can affect leasing demand and asset utilisation.

Execution Risk

The company’s growth depends on developing, acquiring, leasing and managing large-scale assets efficiently. Delays, cost overruns or weaker-than-expected demand could affect returns.

Valuation Despite Losses

Because the company remains loss-making at the PAT level, investors need to assess the IPO valuation using operating and asset-based metrics rather than relying solely on conventional earnings multiples.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Should You Subscribe?

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO offers investors exposure to India’s growing industrial and logistics infrastructure sector through a large asset portfolio and a business model linked to manufacturing, consumption and e-commerce.

The company has demonstrated strong growth in total income and EBITDA, while its extensive network of assets and customer relationships provide a potentially strong platform for future expansion.

At the same time, the company remains loss-making, carries significant borrowings and has a negative return on net worth. These factors make the IPO more dependent on future execution and the company’s ability to convert operating growth into sustainable profitability.

Investors considering the issue should therefore evaluate the ₹57–₹60 price band, GMP trend, subscription levels, asset portfolio, financial performance, leverage and the path to profitability before making an investment decision.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Important Dates

The IPO opened on August 17, 2026, and will close on August 19, 2026. Allotment is expected on August 20, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on August 24, 2026.

Bottom Line

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO offers exposure to India’s expanding industrial and logistics infrastructure opportunity. With 45 assets across 10 major cities, a portfolio spanning warehouses and industrial facilities, and exposure to e-commerce, manufacturing and consumption trends, the company has several structural growth drivers.

However, investors should not overlook the financial risks. While total income and EBITDA grew sharply in FY2026, the company continued to report a net loss and had borrowings of ₹6,884.34 crore.

The IPO’s GMP of around ₹3.50, implying a potential listing price of ₹63.50 at the upper price band, suggests relatively modest grey-market expectations compared with some high-demand IPOs. GMP, however, remains an unofficial indicator and can change before listing.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing