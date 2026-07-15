ICICI Prudential Life Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 28% to ₹386 Crore as Protection Business Fuels Growth

15 Jul 2026 , 04:31 PM
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), with significant growth in profitability, new business premiums and protection products.
The insurer’s net profit increased 28% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹386.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹302 crore reported during the same period last year. The company’s June quarter performance reflected continued business momentum, supported by rising demand for protection solutions and improved operational efficiency.
Net premium income during the quarter grew 15% YoY to ₹9,749 crore, driven by steady growth across key business segments.
Key financial highlights from ICICI Prudential Life’s Q1 FY27 results include:
The company continued to strengthen its business performance with higher-value new business growth and improved profitability indicators.
ICICI Prudential Life reported a strong improvement in its Value of New Business (VNB), an important measure of life insurance profitability.
The company’s VNB increased 24.9% YoY to ₹571 crore during Q1 FY27. The VNB margin stood at 26.7%, reflecting improved business quality and product mix.
The insurer’s New Business Premium (NBP) also witnessed strong growth:
The growth in VNB and NBP highlights the company’s focus on profitable expansion rather than only premium growth.
The protection business emerged as the biggest growth contributor for ICICI Prudential Life during the quarter.
Retail Protection Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) increased 60.4% YoY, supported by rising awareness among customers about life insurance protection and financial security.
Key protection business indicators:
The company said retail protection business recorded its third consecutive quarter of more than 40% growth, highlighting sustained customer demand.
ICICI Prudential Life continued to maintain a strong capital position, with its solvency ratio improving to 225.4% in Q1 FY27.
The solvency ratio was 212.3% during the same quarter last year. The improvement reflects the insurer’s strong financial position and ability to meet future obligations comfortably.
A higher solvency ratio also provides confidence to policyholders and investors regarding the company’s financial stability.
The board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approved a proposal to rename the company as ICICI Life Insurance Limited, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.
MD & CEO Anup Bagchi said the proposed name change reflects the strength, trust and legacy associated with the ICICI brand.
The company believes the new identity will further strengthen its connection with customers and support its long-term growth ambitions.
ICICI Prudential Life MD & CEO Anup Bagchi said the company started FY27 on a strong footing, supported by its diversified business model, disciplined execution and focus on sustainable growth.
The insurer continues to prioritise:
Management remains positive about the growth potential of India’s life insurance industry, supported by increasing financial awareness and demand for protection products.
ICICI Prudential Life maintained a strong claim settlement performance during Q1 FY27.
The company reported a claim settlement ratio of 99.3% and continued to provide faster service through technology-enabled processes.
During the quarter:
The strong claims record reinforces customer confidence in the insurer’s service capabilities.
The company continued to enhance operational efficiency through digital initiatives, artificial intelligence (AI)-based processes and technology adoption.
Its savings cost-to-premium ratio improved by 50 basis points to 13.6%.
The improvement was supported by:
These initiatives are expected to support long-term profitability and cost optimisation.
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life gained after the company announced strong Q1 FY27 results.
The stock closed at ₹523, rising 3.78% during the trading session.
Stock performance highlights:
The stock’s 52-week trading range:
The key points investors will watch following the quarterly performance include:
Future investor focus is likely to remain on protection segment growth, VNB margin trends, premium expansion, regulatory approvals for the proposed name change and overall insurance sector growth.
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