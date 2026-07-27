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IDFC First Bank Soars to 52-Week High as Record Q1 Profit, Strong Loan Growth Fuel Investor Optimism

27 Jul 2026 , 06:24 PM

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹88.76

52-Week Low: ₹58.08

IDFC First Bank shares surged nearly 10% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹88.76 after the bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit for Q1 FY27, supported by strong loan growth, improving asset quality, expanding margins, and healthy business momentum.

Key reasons behind the 52-week high:

  • Record quarterly profit

The bank reported its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,075 crore, up 132.4% YoY from ₹463 crore, driven by strong core operating performance and lower credit costs.

  • Robust loan and business growth

Total customer business grew 18.6% YoY to ₹6.05 lakh crore, while loans and advances increased 20.6% YoY to ₹3.05 lakh crore, reflecting sustained credit demand and market share gains.

  • Improving asset quality

Gross NPA improved to 1.51% from 1.97% a year ago, while Net NPA declined to 0.44% from 0.55%, indicating better credit quality and lower stress in the loan book.

  • Higher profitability and margins

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 21% YoY to ₹5,972 crore, while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) expanded to 5.96% from 5.71%, highlighting stronger lending profitability.

  • Improving operational efficiency

The bank’s Return on Assets (RoA) crossed 1% for the first time, reflecting improved earnings quality and the successful execution of its long-term retail banking strategy.

  • Prudent risk management

Despite creating a ₹515 crore contingency provision for macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, the bank delivered record earnings, reinforcing investor confidence in its balance sheet strength.

 

Stock Performance Context

IDFC First Bank has shown mixed but largely positive performance across timeframes, with the recent rally supported by strong Q1 FY27 earnings and improving banking sentiment. The stock has outperformed the Nifty Bank over the short and medium term.

  • Over the past one week, the stock gained 3.73%, while the Nifty Bank fell 1.48%.

  • In the last one month, IDFC First Bank rose 7.08%, compared with a 1.87% decline in the benchmark.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 0.91%, but still better than the Nifty Bank’s 4.40% decline.

  • Over the past one year, the stock returned 19.99%, versus 0.99% for the benchmark.

  • During the last three years, the stock gained 2.76%, below the Nifty Bank’s 24.97% rise.

  • Over the past five years, IDFC First Bank has delivered 67.15%, broadly in line with the Nifty Bank’s 64.06% return.

Trading remained very active, with around 1,779.23 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹1,537.26 crore. The bank currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹73,097.19 crore.

Disclaimer: The stock(s) and IPO discussed in this article are mentioned solely for informational and educational purposes. This content should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EquityResearch
  • #financialresults
  • #IDFCFirstBank
  • #InvestmentInsights
  • #LoanGrowth
  • #MarketTrends
  • #NetInterestIncome
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