India–UK FTA Sparks Rally in Textile Stocks; Welspun Living, Indo Count Surge Up to 20%

18 Jun 2026 , 03:46 PM
Textile and apparel stocks witnessed a strong rally in afternoon trade as investor sentiment turned upbeat following the announcement that the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will come into force on July 15.
The agreement is expected to significantly improve export competitiveness by eliminating tariffs and expanding duty-free access for Indian goods in the United Kingdom.
A sharp uptrend was seen across major textile exporters:
The strong rally highlights renewed investor interest in export-oriented textile companies.
The India–UK CETA marks a key milestone in India’s global trade strategy, providing zero-duty access for a wide range of exports.
The agreement is expected to cover nearly 99% of tariff lines, accounting for almost 100% of India’s export value to the UK over time.
The textile sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the deal due to:
Export-focused companies are expected to benefit the most, especially in garments, home furnishings, and bedding products.
The agreement is likely to boost India’s export ecosystem across multiple industries:
Investor sentiment remains positive for textile and export-oriented companies, with expectations of:
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