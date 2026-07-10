Indian Bank share jumps 10% after bank announces Q1 results

Shares of Indian Bank touched intraday high of 872.45 after the bank reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, supported by healthy profit growth, improving asset quality, and strong expansion in loans and deposits.
The public sector lender posted a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,300 crore, while maintaining a strong balance sheet through disciplined credit management and lower stressed assets. Although the profit figure was slightly below market expectations, operational performance remained encouraging.
A key highlight of the quarterly results was the continued improvement in asset quality.
The bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined to 1.86% in Q1 FY27 from 1.98% in the previous quarter, reflecting better control over bad loans.
The Net NPA ratio remained stable at 0.15%, indicating that legacy credit risks remain well contained and the bank has greater flexibility to deploy capital towards growth opportunities.
Indian Bank delivered stronger-than-expected growth in both advances and deposits.
The credit growth exceeded the bank’s FY27 target range of 11%-13%, while deposit growth also surpassed the guided range of 9%-11%.
The strong deposit mobilisation provides a better liquidity position and supports the bank’s ability to participate in the upcoming credit growth cycle.
The bank witnessed improvement in credit quality metrics during the quarter.
The slippage ratio declined to 0.77% from 0.96% sequentially, while fresh loan slippages reduced to ₹1,250 crore from ₹1,355 crore in the previous quarter.
Additionally, NPA provisions declined by nearly 49% quarter-on-quarter to ₹380 crore, supporting profitability and improving the potential for higher return ratios.
Indian Bank reported interest income of ₹18,100 crore, marking an 11% year-on-year increase.
The improvement was supported by strong loan growth, better asset quality, and controlled credit costs.
The bank continues to focus on expanding its loan book across high-growth segments, particularly retail and MSME lending.
With improving capital strength and better asset quality, Indian Bank is positioned to support further credit expansion while maintaining balance sheet discipline.
Indian Bank has been strengthening its digital banking ecosystem through its IndOASIS app, aimed at increasing customer engagement and digital transaction volumes.
The bank has also strengthened its capital position through infrastructure bond fundraising, providing additional support for future loan growth during FY27.
The performance of Indian Bank in the coming quarters will depend on:
Despite strong performance, investors should monitor:
Indian Bank’s Q1 FY27 results highlight a combination of strong loan growth, improving asset quality, lower provisions, and healthy profitability.
With GNPA levels moving towards multi-year lows and credit growth exceeding internal targets, the bank appears well positioned to benefit from India’s broader credit expansion cycle. Continued focus on retail, MSME lending, and digital banking could provide additional growth opportunities in the medium term.
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