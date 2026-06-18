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Indian IT Stocks Fall as Fed Rate Signals Trigger Global Tech Sell-Off

18 Jun 2026 , 01:08 PM

Indian equity markets witnessed a sector-specific downturn on Thursday, with IT stocks leading losses after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve triggered a global technology sell-off. The pressure in global tech markets quickly spilled over into Indian IT counters, making the sector the weakest performer on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Nifty IT Index Drops 1.8% Amid Heavy Selling

The Nifty IT index declined 1.8%, marking it as the worst-performing sector of the day. Selling pressure was visible across both large-cap and mid-cap IT stocks, reflecting investor concerns over global interest rate outlook and its impact on technology valuations.

Top IT Stocks Under Pressure

Major IT heavyweights ended the session in the red:

  • Infosys fell 2.3%
  • HCL Technologies declined 1.8%
  • Tata Consultancy Services slipped 1.3%
  • Tech Mahindra dropped 1.3%
  • Wipro lost 0.9%

Midcap IT names also mirrored the weakness:

  • Mphasis declined 1.7%
  • Tata Elxsi fell 0.9%

The broad-based decline highlighted risk-off sentiment in technology-linked equities.

US Federal Reserve’s Hawkish Tone Sparks Global Concerns

The sell-off was triggered after the US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates in the 3.50%–3.75% range but signaled the possibility of future rate hikes.

Policymakers indicated that nine members expect at least one rate hike by the end of 2026, raising concerns about prolonged high-interest-rate conditions.

Higher interest rates generally reduce equity valuations, particularly for growth-oriented sectors like technology.

Global Tech Markets Also Under Pressure

The weakness was not limited to India. US markets also closed lower:

  • Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34%
  • S&P 500 declined 1.21%

Global technology stocks came under pressure as investors reassessed earnings valuations in a higher interest rate environment.

Why Indian IT Stocks React to US Fed Policy

Indian IT companies have significant exposure to global clients, especially in the US, making them highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy shifts.

Key reasons include:

  • Higher interest rates reduce present value of future earnings
  • Global clients may reduce discretionary IT spending
  • Revenue dependency on US and European markets

This strong linkage explains why Indian IT stocks often move in tandem with global tech sentiment.

Broader Indian Markets Remain Stable

Despite weakness in IT, broader Indian equity indices showed resilience:

  • Sensex climbed 0.19% to 77,305.21
  • Nifty 50 climbed 0.17% to 24,127.65

Market breadth remained positive, with 1,755 gainers vs 1389 losers, suggesting selective profit booking rather than widespread selling.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #ITStocks
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #StockMarketNews
  • #TechMahindra
  • #USFederalReserve
  • GlobalMarkets
  • HCLTech
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