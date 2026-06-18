Indian IT Stocks Fall as Fed Rate Signals Trigger Global Tech Sell-Off

Indian equity markets witnessed a sector-specific downturn on Thursday, with IT stocks leading losses after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve triggered a global technology sell-off. The pressure in global tech markets quickly spilled over into Indian IT counters, making the sector the weakest performer on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Nifty IT index declined 1.8%, marking it as the worst-performing sector of the day. Selling pressure was visible across both large-cap and mid-cap IT stocks, reflecting investor concerns over global interest rate outlook and its impact on technology valuations.
Major IT heavyweights ended the session in the red:
Midcap IT names also mirrored the weakness:
The broad-based decline highlighted risk-off sentiment in technology-linked equities.
The sell-off was triggered after the US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates in the 3.50%–3.75% range but signaled the possibility of future rate hikes.
Policymakers indicated that nine members expect at least one rate hike by the end of 2026, raising concerns about prolonged high-interest-rate conditions.
Higher interest rates generally reduce equity valuations, particularly for growth-oriented sectors like technology.
The weakness was not limited to India. US markets also closed lower:
Global technology stocks came under pressure as investors reassessed earnings valuations in a higher interest rate environment.
Indian IT companies have significant exposure to global clients, especially in the US, making them highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy shifts.
Key reasons include:
This strong linkage explains why Indian IT stocks often move in tandem with global tech sentiment.
Despite weakness in IT, broader Indian equity indices showed resilience:
Market breadth remained positive, with 1,755 gainers vs 1389 losers, suggesting selective profit booking rather than widespread selling.
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