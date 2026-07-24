iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Indigo Share Price Fall 2% after Q1 results and reports on deferring Senior Management Salary Hikes

24 Jul 2026 , 12:02 PM

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has postponed salary hikes for its senior management after reporting a net loss for the first quarter of FY27. The decision comes as soaring aviation fuel prices and rising operating costs weighed on profitability, despite strong revenue growth during the quarter.

The announcement was made during the airline’s post-earnings conference call, where management said salary revisions for senior employees would be reviewed after six months, depending on business conditions and the company’s financial performance.

Salary Hikes Put on Hold

IndiGo Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said the airline has decided to defer salary increments for senior management as it navigates a challenging operating environment.

The move is part of the company’s broader efforts to protect profitability amid persistent cost pressures. Management indicated that the decision will be reassessed in six months based on industry trends and the airline’s financial performance.

Q1 FY27: Strong Revenue Growth, But Bottom Line Turns Negative

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹2,176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the loss, revenue from operations rose nearly 20% year-on-year to ₹24,584 crore, supported by healthy passenger demand and higher airfares. However, the sharp increase in operating expenses outpaced revenue growth, resulting in weaker earnings.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Net Loss: ₹238 crore, compared with a profit of ₹2,176 crore in Q1 FY26
  • Revenue from Operations: ₹24,584 crore, up nearly 20% year-on-year
  • Growth Drivers: Strong passenger traffic and improved ticket pricing

Margins Decline Amid Cost Pressures

The airline’s operating profitability weakened significantly during the quarter as higher fuel and operating costs squeezed margins.

  • EBITDA: ₹3,267 crore, down 37% year-on-year
  • EBITDA Margin: 13.3%, compared with 25.5% a year earlier
  • EBITDAR (adjusted for forex impact): ₹3,889 crore, down 34% year-on-year
  • EBITDAR Margin: 15.8%, versus 28.6% in Q1 FY26

The sharp decline in margins highlights the impact of elevated fuel prices and increasing operational expenses.

Fuel Costs Jump Nearly 86%

A major contributor to the weaker financial performance was the steep rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs.

Fuel expenses surged nearly 86% year-on-year, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher global crude oil prices.

IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia said fuel remained the airline’s biggest cost challenge during the quarter. He noted that while the company increased fares, only a portion of the higher fuel costs could be passed on to passengers.

Cost-Control Measures Underway

To cushion the impact of rising costs, IndiGo has introduced several cost-management initiatives, including:

  • Optimising aircraft utilisation
  • Reducing discretionary spending
  • Maintaining disciplined pricing
  • Testing higher fares on routes with resilient demand

The airline believes these measures will help improve profitability while sustaining operational efficiency.

Long-Term Growth Strategy Remains Unchanged

Despite the quarterly loss, IndiGo remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

Management expects both domestic and international travel demand to remain strong and plans to continue expanding its network while maintaining disciplined capacity growth and a focus on operational efficiency.

IndiGo Share Price Today

Investor sentiment remained subdued following the earnings announcement.

On July 24, 2026, InterGlobe Aviation shares opened at ₹4,950 on the NSE, compared with the previous close of ₹5,023.50. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,999 and a low of ₹4,886.

At 11:57 AM, the stock was trading at ₹4,926.50, down about 2% for the day.

The decline followed the company’s unexpected quarterly loss, rising fuel costs, margin compression, and crude oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel. The stock has also fallen around 8% in July, putting it on course to end its three-month winning streak.

Key Takeaways

IndiGo has deferred salary hikes for senior management as it focuses on managing profitability amid a challenging cost environment. While the airline posted nearly 20% revenue growth, a sharp rise in fuel expenses led to a ₹238 crore net loss and significant margin compression. Although management remains confident about long-term demand and expansion opportunities, investors responded cautiously, resulting in a decline in InterGlobe Aviation’s share price after the Q1 FY27 earnings announcement.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AirlineNews
  • #AviationNews
  • #BusinessNews
  • #EarningsSeason
  • #FuelPrices
  • #IndiGoQ1Results
  • #IndiGoSharePrice
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.