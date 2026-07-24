Indigo Share Price Fall 2% after Q1 results and reports on deferring Senior Management Salary Hikes

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has postponed salary hikes for its senior management after reporting a net loss for the first quarter of FY27. The decision comes as soaring aviation fuel prices and rising operating costs weighed on profitability, despite strong revenue growth during the quarter.

The announcement was made during the airline’s post-earnings conference call, where management said salary revisions for senior employees would be reviewed after six months, depending on business conditions and the company’s financial performance.

Salary Hikes Put on Hold

IndiGo Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said the airline has decided to defer salary increments for senior management as it navigates a challenging operating environment.

The move is part of the company’s broader efforts to protect profitability amid persistent cost pressures. Management indicated that the decision will be reassessed in six months based on industry trends and the airline’s financial performance.

Q1 FY27: Strong Revenue Growth, But Bottom Line Turns Negative

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹2,176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the loss, revenue from operations rose nearly 20% year-on-year to ₹24,584 crore, supported by healthy passenger demand and higher airfares. However, the sharp increase in operating expenses outpaced revenue growth, resulting in weaker earnings.

Key Financial Highlights

Net Loss: ₹238 crore, compared with a profit of ₹2,176 crore in Q1 FY26

₹238 crore, compared with a profit of ₹2,176 crore in Q1 FY26 Revenue from Operations: ₹24,584 crore, up nearly 20% year-on-year

₹24,584 crore, up nearly 20% year-on-year Growth Drivers: Strong passenger traffic and improved ticket pricing

Margins Decline Amid Cost Pressures

The airline’s operating profitability weakened significantly during the quarter as higher fuel and operating costs squeezed margins.

EBITDA: ₹3,267 crore, down 37% year-on-year

₹3,267 crore, down 37% year-on-year EBITDA Margin: 13.3%, compared with 25.5% a year earlier

13.3%, compared with 25.5% a year earlier EBITDAR (adjusted for forex impact): ₹3,889 crore, down 34% year-on-year

₹3,889 crore, down 34% year-on-year EBITDAR Margin: 15.8%, versus 28.6% in Q1 FY26

The sharp decline in margins highlights the impact of elevated fuel prices and increasing operational expenses.

Fuel Costs Jump Nearly 86%

A major contributor to the weaker financial performance was the steep rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs.

Fuel expenses surged nearly 86% year-on-year, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher global crude oil prices.

IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia said fuel remained the airline’s biggest cost challenge during the quarter. He noted that while the company increased fares, only a portion of the higher fuel costs could be passed on to passengers.

Cost-Control Measures Underway

To cushion the impact of rising costs, IndiGo has introduced several cost-management initiatives, including:

Optimising aircraft utilisation

Reducing discretionary spending

Maintaining disciplined pricing

Testing higher fares on routes with resilient demand

The airline believes these measures will help improve profitability while sustaining operational efficiency.

Long-Term Growth Strategy Remains Unchanged

Despite the quarterly loss, IndiGo remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

Management expects both domestic and international travel demand to remain strong and plans to continue expanding its network while maintaining disciplined capacity growth and a focus on operational efficiency.

IndiGo Share Price Today

Investor sentiment remained subdued following the earnings announcement.

On July 24, 2026, InterGlobe Aviation shares opened at ₹4,950 on the NSE, compared with the previous close of ₹5,023.50. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,999 and a low of ₹4,886.

At 11:57 AM, the stock was trading at ₹4,926.50, down about 2% for the day.

The decline followed the company’s unexpected quarterly loss, rising fuel costs, margin compression, and crude oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel. The stock has also fallen around 8% in July, putting it on course to end its three-month winning streak.

Key Takeaways

IndiGo has deferred salary hikes for senior management as it focuses on managing profitability amid a challenging cost environment. While the airline posted nearly 20% revenue growth, a sharp rise in fuel expenses led to a ₹238 crore net loss and significant margin compression. Although management remains confident about long-term demand and expansion opportunities, investors responded cautiously, resulting in a decline in InterGlobe Aviation’s share price after the Q1 FY27 earnings announcement.

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