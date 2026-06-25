IndiGo Shares Surge 4% to ₹5,444 After Breakout Above Key Resistance

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, rallied nearly 4% to ₹5,444 in trade, extending their recent gains after delivering a strong technical breakout above the crucial ₹5,100 resistance level.

The breakout was accompanied by robust trading volumes, indicating strong investor participation and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Market analysts noted that the move above the long-standing resistance zone could pave the way for further upside if momentum remains intact.

Technically, IndiGo is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, reflecting a strong upward trend across short, medium, and long-term time frames. The stock has also witnessed sustained buying interest over the past several sessions, highlighting growing confidence among investors.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above the 70 mark, placing the stock in the overbought territory. While this indicates strong momentum and continued buying pressure, it may also suggest the possibility of short-term profit booking or consolidation after the sharp rally.

Despite the overbought reading, the overall technical structure remains positive. Traders will closely monitor whether the stock can sustain above the ₹5,100 breakout zone, which now acts as an important support level for future price action.