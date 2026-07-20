Jio Financial Services Share Price - Live Coverage

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with significant growth across lending, payments, insurance, and asset management businesses. Despite impressive earnings growth, the stock price remained under pressure, reflecting investor concerns around valuations, expenses, and future growth expectations.

However, the company shares were trading around ₹239.38, down nearly 1.52% during the session. The stock has delivered a weak performance recently, with a negative 1-month return of around 2% and a negative 1-year return of nearly 24.45%.

The stock also recently moved below its 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating short-term weakness in market sentiment.

Why Is Jio Financial Services Stock Under Pressure?

Despite strong Q1 FY27 numbers, investors remain cautious due to several factors:

1. Weak Stock Performance

Recent returns remain negative:

3-month return: around -0.36%

1-month return: around -0.46%

1-year return: around -24.45%

The weak price trend shows that investors are still waiting for sustained earnings visibility.

2. Rising Expenses

Total expenses increased significantly to ₹991 crore, rising 291% YoY.

The increase was mainly due to:

Higher finance costs

Increased employee expenses

Expansion-related operating costs

While expenses are expected to rise as the company builds new businesses, investors are monitoring whether revenue growth can consistently outpace costs.

3. Valuation Concerns

JFSL is building a large financial services ecosystem across lending, payments, insurance, and asset management. However, the market is closely watching how quickly these businesses translate into sustainable profits.

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Stock Prices as of June 20, 2026 at 11:40 AM on NSE