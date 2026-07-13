Kalyan Jewellers Shares up 10% as Strong Q1 FY27 Performance and Citi's ₹750 Target Boost Sentiment

13 Jul 2026 , 12:05 PM
Kalyan Jewellers shares extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading session, supported by strong operational performance, bullish brokerage commentary, and improving investor sentiment toward the jewellery sector. The stock has rallied over 40% in the last five trading sessions, significantly outperforming the broader market.
During Monday’s trade, the stock opened at ₹470.50 before climbing further to around ₹521.85, registering gains of nearly 9%. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded lower by approximately 0.4%, highlighting the stock’s exceptional momentum.
Investor confidence received a major boost after global brokerage Citi reiterated its positive outlook on Kalyan Jewellers following the company’s Q1 FY27 business update.
Citi has assigned a target price of ₹750, valuing the company at 40x its estimated March 2028 consolidated earnings per share (EPS). The brokerage noted that this valuation still represents a 25% discount to the valuation of industry leader Titan Company, suggesting meaningful upside potential.
Kalyan Jewellers delivered an impressive start to FY27 with consolidated revenue growing approximately 38% year-on-year.
The company’s India operations also recorded over 38% revenue growth, driven by healthy consumer demand and same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 28%.
Notably, this performance came despite the impact of the 28-day Adhik Maas period, which typically affects wedding-related jewellery purchases in several regions.
The company’s “Shine with India” gold recirculation initiative emerged as another key highlight during the quarter.
Recycled gold contributed:
The increasing contribution from recycled gold is expected to improve inventory efficiency, reduce working capital requirements, and support profitability over the long term.
Kalyan Jewellers also delivered solid performance in overseas markets.
International operations registered around 35% year-on-year revenue growth, while the Middle East business grew approximately 30%, despite lower customer footfalls during April due to geopolitical tensions.
International markets accounted for nearly 14% of the company’s consolidated revenue, demonstrating the growing contribution of global operations.
The company’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, continued its impressive growth trajectory.
Candere reported a remarkable 112% year-on-year increase in revenue, reflecting rising consumer preference for online jewellery purchases and the company’s successful omnichannel strategy.
Kalyan Jewellers maintained its expansion momentum during the quarter by opening:
As of June 30, 2026, the company operated 524 showrooms across India and overseas, including:
The continued expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s market presence and support future revenue growth.
Management stated that the company has started the current quarter on a strong note and remains optimistic about the upcoming festive and wedding season.
The company plans to support demand through new showroom launches, fresh jewellery collections, and marketing campaigns aimed at driving customer engagement.
Several factors continue to strengthen the investment case for Kalyan Jewellers:
Despite the strong momentum, investors should keep an eye on a few potential risks:
Kalyan Jewellers has delivered a strong beginning to FY27 with impressive revenue growth, healthy same-store sales, rapid store expansion, and exceptional performance from its digital business. Citi’s ₹750 target price has further strengthened investor confidence, while improving operational efficiency through gold recycling and an optimistic festive season outlook provide additional growth catalysts.
Although investors should remain mindful of short-term volatility and external risks, the company’s operational momentum and expansion strategy position it well for sustained long-term growth.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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