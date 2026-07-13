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Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

13 Jul 2026 , 03:42 PM

Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Online

The Kusumgar IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised after the public issue received an exceptional response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 135.80 times, highlighting strong demand across investor categories.

Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN number or application number.

Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective exchange websites. Those who do not receive shares will see an unsuccessful allotment status, and the refund process or unblocking of funds will be initiated as per the IPO schedule.

How to Check Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their Kusumgar IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

  1. Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal.
  2. Select Kusumgar IPO from the IPO list.
  3. Enter your PAN Number.
  4. Enter your Application Number.
  5. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant.

How to Check Kusumgar IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page.
  2. Select Issue Type – Equity.
  3. Select Issue Name – Kusumgar IPO.
  4. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.
  5. Enter the captcha code.
  6. Click on Submit.

The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.

Kusumgar IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

  • Allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts before the listing date.
  • Investors who do not receive allotment will have their blocked funds released through the IPO refund process.

The allotment, refund, and listing process will follow the IPO schedule announced by the company and stock exchanges.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today

The Kusumgar IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹160 on July 13, 2026.

Based on the upper issue price of ₹419 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹579 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 38.19%.

The strong GMP reflects positive investor sentiment and expectations of a strong debut on the stock exchanges. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Subscription Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain
13-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹160 135.8x ₹579 38.19%
12-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹160 135.8x ₹579 38.19%
11-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹160 135.8x ₹579 38.19%
10-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹165 135.8x ₹584 39.38%
09-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹158 13.91x ₹577 37.71%
08-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹160 3.68x ₹579 38.19%
07-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹168 ₹587 40.10%
06-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹166 ₹585 39.62%
05-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹171 ₹590 40.81%
04-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹165 ₹584 39.38%
03-Jul-2026 ₹419 ₹140 ₹559 33.41%

What Does Kusumgar IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP trend suggests that the Kusumgar IPO may list at a premium compared with its issue price. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹579 per share against the issue price of ₹419 per share.

However, investors should note that GMP is not regulated and can fluctuate based on market conditions, demand, and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on factors such as:

  • Overall stock market performance.
  • Investor demand on the listing day.
  • Market sentiment toward the company.
  • Broader economic conditions.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotmentStatus
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOInvesting
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