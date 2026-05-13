L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

13 May 2026 , 02:09 PM
Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured significant Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) orders in the Middle East, reinforcing its leadership in global power infrastructure development. The new contracts, estimated between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore, highlight the company’s continued expansion in high-voltage transmission projects across key international markets.
The awarded scope includes the development of extra-high-voltage (EHV) substations under a turnkey execution model. The projects comprise:
These EPC contracts involve end-to-end responsibility, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning, ensuring full lifecycle delivery by L&T PT&D within stringent timelines.
The projects are designed to improve power reliability across major load centres in the region. Key objectives include:
These developments are critical for strengthening national power infrastructure in the Middle East, where energy demand continues to grow alongside urbanization and industrial expansion.
L&T’s PT&D division remains a major global player in transmission and distribution infrastructure, with operations spanning more than 30 countries. Its presence covers:
The division specializes in high-voltage substations, transmission lines, smart grids, and electrification projects, making it a key contributor to global energy transition and infrastructure modernization.
Following the announcement, Larsen & Toubro saw positive investor sentiment, with shares rising approximately 2% to ₹3,929.90 on the NSE as of 13 May 2026, 2:06 PM.
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