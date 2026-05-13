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L&T Wins ₹1,000–₹2,500 Crore EPC Orders in Middle East: Boost to Power Infrastructure Growth

13 May 2026 , 02:09 PM

Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured significant Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) orders in the Middle East, reinforcing its leadership in global power infrastructure development. The new contracts, estimated between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore, highlight the company’s continued expansion in high-voltage transmission projects across key international markets.

Major EHV Substation Projects in the Middle East

The awarded scope includes the development of extra-high-voltage (EHV) substations under a turnkey execution model. The projects comprise:

  • 1 × 380 kV substation
  • 2 × 132 kV substations

These EPC contracts involve end-to-end responsibility, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning, ensuring full lifecycle delivery by L&T PT&D within stringent timelines.

Strengthening Grid Reliability and Power Demand Management

The projects are designed to improve power reliability across major load centres in the region. Key objectives include:

  • Enhancing grid stability and operational efficiency
  • Supporting decongestion of transmission networks
  • Meeting rapidly rising electricity demand in urban and industrial zones

These developments are critical for strengthening national power infrastructure in the Middle East, where energy demand continues to grow alongside urbanization and industrial expansion.

L&T PT&D’s Global EPC Footprint

L&T’s PT&D division remains a major global player in transmission and distribution infrastructure, with operations spanning more than 30 countries. Its presence covers:

  • Middle East
  • Africa
  • ASEAN region
  • North America
  • CIS countries
  • SAARC region

The division specializes in high-voltage substations, transmission lines, smart grids, and electrification projects, making it a key contributor to global energy transition and infrastructure modernization.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Following the announcement, Larsen & Toubro saw positive investor sentiment, with shares rising approximately 2% to ₹3,929.90 on the NSE as of 13 May 2026, 2:06 PM.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EHV substations
  • #energy sector
  • #engineering projects
  • #EPC contracts
  • #grid infrastructure
  • #infrastructure news
  • #L&T PT&D
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