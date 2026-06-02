Infosys and Handelsblatt Launch AI-Powered Editorial Engine ELI: A Strategic Win for Enterprise AI

2 Jun 2026 , 01:45 PM
Infosys has announced the launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI), an AI-powered editorial engine developed in partnership with Handelsblatt Media Group, Germany’s leading business media company. The solution is powered by Infosys Aster, the company’s AI-amplified marketing and customer experience platform, and marks another significant step in Infosys’ enterprise AI strategy.
The launch demonstrates Infosys’ growing ability to move beyond generic artificial intelligence solutions and create industry-specific AI applications that deliver measurable business value in real-world environments.
Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI) is designed to assist journalists and editors by automatically recommending relevant internal articles and content links while stories are being written.
This capability helps media organizations:
By intelligently connecting articles within a publication’s ecosystem, ELI creates a more seamless and informative reading experience while preserving editorial quality and control.
One of the most notable aspects of the ELI launch is that it is not merely an experimental AI initiative.
The solution has already been fully integrated into the content management systems of Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche, making it an active part of daily editorial workflows.
Unlike many AI projects that remain in pilot stages, ELI represents a production-scale deployment where artificial intelligence is being used to improve productivity while maintaining human editorial oversight.
This serves as a strong proof point for Infosys’ ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions that are adopted and utilized by clients at scale.
The ELI launch is part of a broader three-year strategic partnership between Infosys and Handelsblatt Media Group.
The collaboration further strengthens Infosys’ position in the European market, which has become an increasingly important growth region for the company amid slower technology spending trends in North America.
As European enterprises accelerate investments in digital transformation and AI adoption, Infosys is positioning itself as a trusted technology partner capable of delivering advanced AI-driven business solutions.
The successful deployment of ELI also highlights the commercialization potential of Infosys Aster, the company’s AI-powered marketing and customer experience platform.
The solution demonstrates how Infosys can leverage Aster to build specialized applications across multiple industries, including:
This creates opportunities for Infosys to replicate similar solutions across a wide range of knowledge-driven industries where content discovery and user engagement are critical.
From a financial perspective, the direct revenue contribution from the Handelsblatt partnership is unlikely to materially impact Infosys’ near-term earnings.
However, the strategic importance of the project is substantial.
The launch:
As enterprises increasingly seek practical AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes, successful deployments such as ELI can help Infosys secure larger and more valuable digital transformation engagements.
Shares of Infosys Ltd are trading up by 5% at 1,265.10 per share
Also read – Why Indian IT Companies are trading higher today?
The global enterprise AI market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, creating substantial opportunities for technology services providers.
Infosys’ ability to convert AI investments into real-world client solutions is becoming a critical differentiator. The ELI deployment showcases the company’s progress in transitioning from traditional IT services toward higher-value AI-driven offerings.
For long-term investors, the partnership provides additional evidence that Infosys is successfully executing its AI strategy while strengthening relationships with key international clients.
The launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI) with Handelsblatt Media Group represents a strategic positive development for Infosys. While the immediate financial impact may be limited, the project strengthens Infosys’ AI portfolio, expands its European presence, and showcases the practical value of its Infosys Aster platform.
Most importantly, ELI serves as another real-world example of how Infosys is transforming AI investments into enterprise-grade solutions that deliver meaningful business outcomes. As AI adoption accelerates globally, such success stories could play a crucial role in supporting Infosys’ long-term growth trajectory and reinforcing its position as a leading AI-first digital transformation company.
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