Why Infosys, TCS, TechM shares are rising today?

Indian IT stocks have staged a strong comeback, extending their rally for a third consecutive trading session as investors return to a sector that has been among the market’s weakest performers this year. The Nifty IT index surged more than 4% today, taking its cumulative gain to 5.8% over the last three trading sessions.

The rally was led by heavyweight technology companies including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra, reflecting renewed optimism around global technology spending, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Nifty IT Index Rebounds Sharply

The recent surge in IT stocks comes after months of underperformance driven by concerns over slower client spending, weak earnings growth, and uncertainty surrounding the impact of AI on traditional outsourcing models.

Among the top gainers:

Infosys jumped 4.42%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 3.52%

HCL Technologies rose 2.33%

Tech Mahindra advanced 1.70%

Despite the recent rally, the Nifty IT index remains down nearly 19% in 2026, highlighting the extent of the correction the sector experienced earlier in the year.

Strong Global Technology Spending Signals Boost Sentiment

One of the key catalysts behind the rally has been encouraging signs from global technology markets. Better-than-expected results from cloud software company Snowflake reinforced confidence that enterprise technology spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainties.

Businesses worldwide continue to invest heavily in critical technology initiatives, including:

Cloud infrastructure and migration

Enterprise software platforms

Artificial Intelligence solutions

Digital transformation programs

Data analytics and modernization projects

These trends are particularly positive for Indian IT services companies, which generate a significant portion of their revenue from global enterprises.

AI Spending Narrative Gains Momentum

Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most powerful themes driving technology stocks globally. Investors increasingly believe that the AI boom is moving beyond experimentation and beginning to translate into meaningful enterprise spending.

Indian IT companies are well positioned to benefit from this shift through services such as:

AI implementation and integration

Data management and analytics

Cloud transformation projects

Application modernization

Digital engineering and automation

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, demand for technology consulting and implementation services could provide a meaningful growth opportunity for India’s IT sector.

US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Support Technology Stocks

Another important factor supporting the rally is growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates later this year.

Technology stocks generally benefit from lower interest rates because:

Growth company valuations become more attractive

Future earnings are discounted at lower rates

Investor appetite for risk assets improves

Capital becomes more accessible for technology investments

As a result, expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy environment have boosted sentiment across global technology stocks, including Indian IT companies.

Weak Rupee Creates Earnings Tailwind

Currency movements are also playing a supportive role for the sector.

Most major Indian IT companies derive a large portion of their revenues from overseas markets, particularly the United States. A weaker Indian rupee increases the domestic value of dollar-denominated revenues when converted back into rupees.

This can positively impact:

Revenue growth

Operating margins

Earnings performance

Overall profitability

For export-oriented technology companies, currency depreciation often acts as a natural earnings tailwind.

Attractive Valuations Draw Investors Back

Following a prolonged correction, valuations across the IT sector have become considerably more attractive compared to previous years.

Investors had largely avoided the sector due to concerns surrounding:

Slower client technology spending

Delayed decision-making by enterprises

Weak revenue growth

Potential disruption from AI-driven automation

However, after significant price declines, many investors now view leading IT companies as offering compelling risk-reward opportunities, particularly if technology spending begins to accelerate.

Key Factors Investors Should Monitor

While the recent rally has been impressive, sustained gains will depend on several important developments:

1. Global AI Spending Growth

Investors should monitor whether enterprise AI investments continue to expand and translate into larger technology budgets.

2. Federal Reserve Policy Decisions

The timing and pace of potential US rate cuts could significantly influence global technology sector sentiment.

3. Large Deal Wins

Order book growth and major contract wins will provide valuable insight into future revenue visibility for Indian IT firms.

4. North American Technology Budgets

Since North America remains the largest market for Indian IT services, any improvement in client spending trends will be closely watched.

5. Quarterly Earnings Performance

Management commentary and earnings results will help determine whether improving sentiment is translating into stronger business fundamentals.

The recent rally in Indian IT stocks is being fueled by a combination of strong AI spending expectations, positive global technology signals, hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weaker rupee, and attractive valuations following a prolonged correction.

While investor sentiment has improved considerably, the sustainability of the rally will ultimately depend on whether these favorable trends translate into stronger earnings growth, increased deal activity, and higher technology spending from global clients in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.