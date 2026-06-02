Why Infosys, TCS, TechM shares are rising today?

Indian IT stocks have staged a strong comeback, extending their rally for a third consecutive trading session as investors return to a sector that has been among the market’s weakest performers this year. The Nifty IT index surged more than 4% today, taking its cumulative gain to 5.8% over the last three trading sessions.
The rally was led by heavyweight technology companies including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra, reflecting renewed optimism around global technology spending, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and improving macroeconomic conditions.
The recent surge in IT stocks comes after months of underperformance driven by concerns over slower client spending, weak earnings growth, and uncertainty surrounding the impact of AI on traditional outsourcing models.
Among the top gainers:
Despite the recent rally, the Nifty IT index remains down nearly 19% in 2026, highlighting the extent of the correction the sector experienced earlier in the year.
One of the key catalysts behind the rally has been encouraging signs from global technology markets. Better-than-expected results from cloud software company Snowflake reinforced confidence that enterprise technology spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainties.
Businesses worldwide continue to invest heavily in critical technology initiatives, including:
These trends are particularly positive for Indian IT services companies, which generate a significant portion of their revenue from global enterprises.
Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most powerful themes driving technology stocks globally. Investors increasingly believe that the AI boom is moving beyond experimentation and beginning to translate into meaningful enterprise spending.
Indian IT companies are well positioned to benefit from this shift through services such as:
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, demand for technology consulting and implementation services could provide a meaningful growth opportunity for India’s IT sector.
Another important factor supporting the rally is growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates later this year.
Technology stocks generally benefit from lower interest rates because:
As a result, expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy environment have boosted sentiment across global technology stocks, including Indian IT companies.
Currency movements are also playing a supportive role for the sector.
Most major Indian IT companies derive a large portion of their revenues from overseas markets, particularly the United States. A weaker Indian rupee increases the domestic value of dollar-denominated revenues when converted back into rupees.
This can positively impact:
For export-oriented technology companies, currency depreciation often acts as a natural earnings tailwind.
Following a prolonged correction, valuations across the IT sector have become considerably more attractive compared to previous years.
Investors had largely avoided the sector due to concerns surrounding:
However, after significant price declines, many investors now view leading IT companies as offering compelling risk-reward opportunities, particularly if technology spending begins to accelerate.
While the recent rally has been impressive, sustained gains will depend on several important developments:
Investors should monitor whether enterprise AI investments continue to expand and translate into larger technology budgets.
The timing and pace of potential US rate cuts could significantly influence global technology sector sentiment.
Order book growth and major contract wins will provide valuable insight into future revenue visibility for Indian IT firms.
Since North America remains the largest market for Indian IT services, any improvement in client spending trends will be closely watched.
Management commentary and earnings results will help determine whether improving sentiment is translating into stronger business fundamentals.
The recent rally in Indian IT stocks is being fueled by a combination of strong AI spending expectations, positive global technology signals, hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weaker rupee, and attractive valuations following a prolonged correction.
While investor sentiment has improved considerably, the sustainability of the rally will ultimately depend on whether these favorable trends translate into stronger earnings growth, increased deal activity, and higher technology spending from global clients in the coming quarters.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.