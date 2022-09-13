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Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives ratings from CRISIL

13 Sep 2022 , 01:33 AM

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has received the credit rating eCCR AAAStablef as a Corporate Credit Rating from CRISIL CRISIL has reaffirmed following credit ratings assigned to Mindspace REIT 1 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 450 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 2 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 100 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 3 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 175 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 4 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 200 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 5 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 300 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 6 Non]Convertible Debentures upto Rs 50 crore – CRISIL AAAStable 7 Long term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures upto Rs 500 crore – CRISIL PPMLD AAA rStable Withdrawn 8 Long term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures upto Rs 375 crore – CRISIL PPMLD AAArStable 9 Commercial Paper upto Rs 250 crore – CRISIL A1

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