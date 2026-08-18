Nelco Share Price Falls over 12%: Why the $20 Million Elveo Investment Has Investors Worried

Nelco share price today: Shares of Nelco came under sharp selling pressure on August 18, 2026, after the company announced a $20 million investment in Lunar Holdco, the parent entity of Elveo Mobile. The stock fell as much as 12.45% to ₹946.90, with investors weighing the potential long-term satellite opportunity against the investment’s uncertain returns and execution risks.

The sharp decline comes after a strong run-up in Nelco shares. The stock had gained around 50% year-to-date, 63% over six months and 25% in the past month before today’s selloff.

The market reaction suggests investors are currently focusing on the risk associated with the Elveo investment rather than its long-term strategic potential.

Nelco Share Price Today

Nelco shares opened at ₹1,092.30, compared with the previous close of ₹1,081.50. The stock initially moved higher to an intraday high of ₹1,098.00 before witnessing heavy selling.

The stock subsequently touched a low of ₹951.00 and was trading at around ₹946.90, down 12.45%, based on the latest price provided.

Particulars Details Previous Close ₹1,081.50 Open ₹1,092.30 Intraday High ₹1,098.00 Intraday Low ₹951.00 Current Price ₹946.90 Current Change -12.45%

Data as of 2:10 PM on NSE

Why Is Nelco Stock Falling Today?

The immediate trigger for the selloff is Nelco’s announcement of a $20 million investment in Lunar Holdco.

While the investment gives Nelco exposure to a potentially significant opportunity in satellite communications, investors are concerned about the uncertain risk-reward profile.

Lunar Holdco and its operating business, Elveo Mobile, are currently pre-revenue. This means the investment’s ultimate value will depend heavily on the successful development and deployment of Elveo’s planned satellite constellation and its ability to generate commercial revenues.

As a result, investors are having to assess a long-term opportunity where the eventual financial payoff remains difficult to quantify.

Nelco’s $20 Million Investment in Elveo: What Is the Structure?

Nelco is investing $20 million through compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).

The CCDs carry a 7% annual compounded return. However, a major point of uncertainty is that Nelco’s eventual equity stake following conversion has not yet been determined.

This makes it difficult for investors to assess the potential upside from the investment.

The eventual value to Nelco could depend on factors such as the valuation at conversion, the development of Elveo’s business and the successful deployment of its satellite network.

What Is Elveo Mobile?

Elveo Mobile is developing an NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) satellite network focused on providing satellite connectivity directly to devices and other connected applications.

Its planned offerings include:

Direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity

IoT connectivity

Mobile satellite communications

Connectivity solutions for enterprise and government users

The technology could potentially address connectivity requirements across sectors where conventional terrestrial networks may have limitations.

Direct-to-Device Satellite Market: Why Is Nelco Interested?

The investment provides Nelco with an opportunity to participate early in the emerging direct-to-device satellite connectivity market in South Asia.

D2D technology aims to enable compatible mobile devices and other equipment to communicate through satellites, potentially extending connectivity beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks.

Nelco sees potential applications across sectors including:

Automotive

Maritime

Energy

Government

Internet of Things

Remote and underserved locations

If satellite-based connectivity achieves commercial scale, the opportunity could complement Nelco’s existing satellite communications business and create new avenues for long-term growth.

The Biggest Concern: Elveo Is Still Pre-Revenue

The biggest issue for investors is the stage of Elveo’s business.

Because the company is currently pre-revenue, there is no established revenue base against which investors can measure its valuation or commercial traction.

The investment therefore carries considerable execution risk.

Elveo needs to successfully develop and deploy its satellite constellation, secure regulatory approvals where required, establish commercial partnerships and acquire customers before the investment can potentially translate into meaningful value for Nelco.

This creates a significant gap between the strategic opportunity today and the potential financial returns in the future.

Nelco Will Not Have Immediate Control

Another factor investors need to consider is that the investment does not give Nelco control over Lunar Holdco.

While the transaction provides Nelco exposure to Elveo’s potential growth, the company does not have direct control over the venture’s operations.

This could limit Nelco’s ability to influence key decisions around capital allocation, satellite deployment, commercial strategy and execution.

For investors, this makes the eventual returns even more dependent on Elveo’s ability to execute its business plan.

Nelco Stock Had Already Seen a Sharp Rally

Today’s decline needs to be viewed in the context of Nelco’s recent stock performance.

Before the selloff, Nelco had gained approximately:

50% year-to-date

63% in six months

25% in one month

The sharp rally had already resulted in elevated expectations around the company’s satellite growth prospects.

The announcement of a sizeable investment in a pre-revenue satellite venture may therefore have prompted investors to reassess the risk associated with those expectations.

In this context, the decline appears more like a risk re-rating following a strong rally rather than evidence of a deterioration in Nelco’s core business.

Nelco Investment in Elveo: Opportunity vs Risk

Opportunity Risk Early exposure to D2D satellite connectivity Elveo is currently pre-revenue Potential access to South Asian satellite market High execution risk Applications across automotive, maritime and energy Satellite deployment could take time Potential long-term growth opportunity Eventual equity stake is uncertain 7% annual compounded CCD return Nelco does not have control Potential strategic benefits for Nelco Large capital commitment

The investment therefore represents a classic high-risk, high-potential opportunity.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The market’s view of the investment is likely to evolve as more information becomes available.

Investors should monitor the following developments:

1. Elveo’s funding progress

Additional funding requirements and future capital commitments could determine how much more capital may be needed before the satellite network becomes commercially viable.

2. Satellite deployment timelines

Actual progress in developing and deploying the NGSO constellation will be a critical indicator of execution.

3. Nelco’s eventual equity stake

The equity stake received when the CCDs convert will be particularly important in determining the potential value of the investment to Nelco shareholders.

4. Commercial customer wins

Customer contracts across automotive, maritime, energy and government sectors could provide the first meaningful evidence of commercial traction.

5. Direct-to-device rollout

The pace at which Elveo can bring D2D connectivity into commercial use will be an important catalyst for the investment thesis.

6. Impact on Nelco’s financials

Investors will also need to track how the $20 million investment affects Nelco’s cash flows, balance sheet and future capital allocation.

Nelco Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

After falling to around ₹946.90, Nelco’s immediate technical picture has weakened significantly.

The ₹951 intraday low is an important near-term reference point, while the previous close of ₹1,081.50 represents a major level that the stock would need to reclaim to reverse some of the immediate damage from today’s selloff.

Given the stock’s sharp recent rally, volatility could remain elevated as investors reassess valuations and the potential returns from the Elveo investment.

Nelco Stock: Investor Takeaway

Nelco’s $20 million investment in Lunar Holdco/Elveo Mobile offers exposure to one of the more promising emerging areas of satellite communications — direct-to-device connectivity.

However, the opportunity comes with substantial uncertainty. Elveo is currently pre-revenue, the satellite constellation is yet to be successfully deployed, Nelco’s eventual equity stake remains undetermined and the investment does not provide Nelco with control.

With Nelco shares having already rallied strongly before today’s decline, investors appear to be demanding clearer evidence that the satellite opportunity can translate into commercial revenue and long-term shareholder value.

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