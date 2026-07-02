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Nifty IT Index Jumps Over 3%: Why IT Stocks are up today?

2 Jul 2026 , 11:13 AM

The Nifty IT index staged a strong comeback on July 2, rising more than 3% after witnessing four consecutive sessions of losses. The rally was driven by renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks, making the IT index the best-performing sector on the NSE.

At market opening around 09:20 AM, the Nifty IT index gained 3.10%, significantly outperforming the broader market, while the Nifty 50 advanced 0.41%.

Infosys, HCLTech and TCS Lead the Rally

Frontline IT companies dominated the list of top Nifty gainers as investors returned to the sector following the recent correction.

  • Infosys surged 5.09% to trade at ₹1,035.40.
  • HCLTech gained 4.08% to ₹1,076.40.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced 3.17% to ₹1,076.40.
  • Tech Mahindra climbed 2.55% to ₹1,397.00.
  • Wipro also traded 2.30% higher at ₹174.04, taking the tally of IT companies to five among the top 10 gainers on the Nifty 50.

The broad-based buying reflected renewed investor confidence in the sector after a sharp correction over the past few sessions.

Mid-Cap IT Stocks Join the Uptrend

The positive sentiment extended beyond large-cap names, with several mid-cap IT stocks witnessing healthy gains.

  • Coforge rose 4.83%.
  • Mphasis, Tata Technologies, Tata Elxsi, and Persistent Systems gained between 2% and 5%, making IT one of the strongest-performing segments across the broader market.

Bargain Buying After Four-Day Decline

The rebound follows four straight sessions of losses in the Nifty IT index, as investors took advantage of attractive valuations after the recent correction.

The sector had been under pressure amid concerns over:

  • Slowing discretionary technology spending by global clients.
  • Persistent macroeconomic uncertainty affecting enterprise technology budgets.
  • The long-term impact of artificial intelligence on traditional IT services business models.

However, renewed buying suggests investors are looking beyond near-term headwinds and positioning for a potential recovery.

AI Demand Remains a Key Growth Driver

While concerns around earnings growth and valuations persist, market commentary indicates that demand for artificial intelligence implementation projects remains healthy over the medium term.

Investors will closely monitor upcoming quarterly earnings and management commentary for signs of improving demand, as sustained earnings growth will be crucial in supporting current valuations.

Rally Comes Despite Weak Global Technology Markets

Interestingly, the strong rebound in Indian IT stocks came despite negative cues from global technology markets.

Overnight, US technology stocks ended lower, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling 6.3% amid concerns over elevated valuations and heavy AI-related capital expenditure.

Although Meta Platforms posted a strong rally that helped limit broader market losses in the US, semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.

Asian technology shares also traded weak, with SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics witnessing sharp declines as investors booked profits following a strong rally in chip stocks.

Despite the cautious global backdrop, Indian IT stocks attracted fresh buying, indicating that domestic investors viewed the recent correction as a buying opportunity.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #ITStocks
  • #MarketNews
  • #ShareMarket
  • #TataElxsi
  • #TataTechnologies
  • #TechMahindra
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