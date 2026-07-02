Nifty IT Index Jumps Over 3%: Why IT Stocks are up today?

The Nifty IT index staged a strong comeback on July 2, rising more than 3% after witnessing four consecutive sessions of losses. The rally was driven by renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks, making the IT index the best-performing sector on the NSE.
At market opening around 09:20 AM, the Nifty IT index gained 3.10%, significantly outperforming the broader market, while the Nifty 50 advanced 0.41%.
Frontline IT companies dominated the list of top Nifty gainers as investors returned to the sector following the recent correction.
The broad-based buying reflected renewed investor confidence in the sector after a sharp correction over the past few sessions.
The positive sentiment extended beyond large-cap names, with several mid-cap IT stocks witnessing healthy gains.
The rebound follows four straight sessions of losses in the Nifty IT index, as investors took advantage of attractive valuations after the recent correction.
The sector had been under pressure amid concerns over:
However, renewed buying suggests investors are looking beyond near-term headwinds and positioning for a potential recovery.
While concerns around earnings growth and valuations persist, market commentary indicates that demand for artificial intelligence implementation projects remains healthy over the medium term.
Investors will closely monitor upcoming quarterly earnings and management commentary for signs of improving demand, as sustained earnings growth will be crucial in supporting current valuations.
Interestingly, the strong rebound in Indian IT stocks came despite negative cues from global technology markets.
Overnight, US technology stocks ended lower, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling 6.3% amid concerns over elevated valuations and heavy AI-related capital expenditure.
Although Meta Platforms posted a strong rally that helped limit broader market losses in the US, semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.
Asian technology shares also traded weak, with SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics witnessing sharp declines as investors booked profits following a strong rally in chip stocks.
Despite the cautious global backdrop, Indian IT stocks attracted fresh buying, indicating that domestic investors viewed the recent correction as a buying opportunity.
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