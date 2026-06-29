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Nifty Pharma Index Hits Fresh 52-Week High; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Ajanta Pharma Lead Rally on GLP-1 Opportunity

29 Jun 2026 , 11:49 AM

The Nifty Pharma Index continued its strong upward momentum on Tuesday, climbing nearly 2% to touch a fresh 52-week high of 25,445.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The sector outperformed the broader market, while the Nifty 50 remained largely unchanged with a marginal gain of just 0.05%.

Over the past seven trading sessions, the Nifty Pharma Index has gained an impressive 5.4%, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which declined by 0.08% during the same period.

Pharma Stocks Lead Market Gains

The rally was broad-based, with several leading pharmaceutical companies posting strong gains.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Ajanta Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ipca Laboratories, Lupin, Laurus Labs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced between 2% and 5%, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the sector.

GLP-1 Manufacturing Opportunity Fuels Optimism

A key catalyst behind the rally is the growing opportunity in GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide, which are witnessing rising global demand following patent expiries.

Reports suggest that Indian Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are rapidly expanding production capacities to cater to increasing international demand. As patents on blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs begin to expire, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to play a larger role in supplying generic and biosimilar versions.

The expanding manufacturing capabilities have strengthened investor sentiment, positioning India as a key global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Export Demand Continues to Strengthen

Apart from GLP-1 opportunities, Indian pharmaceutical companies are also witnessing healthy export enquiries from Africa, West Asia, and Latin America.

Although supplies to regulated markets such as the United States continue to face delays due to Drug Master File (DMF) approval timelines, the overall export outlook remains positive as companies continue to add manufacturing capacity.

US Drug Shortage Opens New Opportunities

In another positive development, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has reportedly approached Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers through the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) to help address shortages of ifosfamide, a generic chemotherapy drug used to treat cancers including bladder, lung, and testicular cancer.

This move highlights India’s growing importance in ensuring the stability of global pharmaceutical supply chains.

Indian Pharma Market Set for Strong Expansion

According to ASSOCHAM’s latest industry outlook, India’s pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from an estimated $55 billion in 2025 to nearly $120–130 billion by 2030.

The report also noted that pharmaceutical exports crossed the $30 billion mark in FY25, reinforcing India’s position as one of the world’s leading medicine exporters.

Several structural factors are expected to support the industry’s next phase of growth, including:

  • Patent expiries for high-value biologic drugs.
  • Rising demand for affordable advanced therapies.
  • Increased adoption of AI-driven drug discovery.
  • Global realignment of pharmaceutical supply chains.

Biosimilars Could Drive the Next Growth Cycle

Industry experts believe the upcoming patent cliff for biologic medicines presents one of the biggest opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Biologics generating more than $40 billion in annual revenues are expected to lose market exclusivity between 2025 and 2029. This could significantly expand the global biosimilars market, which is projected to grow from $39.6 billion in 2025 to approximately $151.6 billion by 2033.

Companies with strong biologics capabilities are expected to benefit from this structural shift.

 

The recent rally in pharmaceutical stocks reflects improving fundamentals, expanding export opportunities, and growing confidence in India’s role as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing powerhouse.

With rising demand for GLP-1 drugs, increasing biosimilar opportunities, stable US generic pricing, and robust export growth, the pharmaceutical sector appears well-positioned for sustained long-term growth. Investors are likely to continue tracking companies with strong manufacturing capabilities, regulatory approvals, and expanding global footprints as the sector enters its next growth phase.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AjantaPharma
  • #DrReddys
  • #GLP1
  • #HealthcareStocks
  • #IndianPharma
  • #IpcaLaboratories
  • #MarketUpdate
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