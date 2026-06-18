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NSE IPO Triggers Value Unlocking Rally: Why NIACL, GIC RE, LIC, SBI and Bank of Baroda Shares Rose While IFCI Fell

18 Jun 2026 , 12:30 PM

NSE IPO Filing Sparks Investor Interest in Shareholders

The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, has sparked a sharp reaction among stocks linked to the exchange. While shares of The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC RE), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), and Bank of Baroda (BOB) gained following the IPO filing, IFCI Ltd witnessed a notable decline.

NSE recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an estimated ₹30,000 crore IPO. The issue will be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE’s paid-up capital.

The IPO is being viewed as a major value-unlocking event for shareholders holding stakes in the unlisted exchange.

Why NIACL, GIC RE, LIC, SBI and Bank of Baroda Shares Rose

1. NSE IPO Creates Value Unlocking Opportunity

Investors cheered the NSE IPO announcement because it provides a clear market valuation for the exchange’s previously unlisted shares. Shareholders with significant NSE holdings stand to benefit from the value discovery process.

As a result, investors reassessed the intrinsic value of companies holding stakes in NSE, leading to buying interest in their stocks.

2. Potential Gains from Offer for Sale (OFS)

Several institutional investors are participating as selling shareholders in the IPO.

Key sellers include:

  • SBI: Up to 2.47 crore shares
  • Bank of Baroda: Up to 1.09 crore shares
  • GIC RE: Up to 1.06 crore shares
  • NIACL: Up to 1.05 crore shares
  • Stock Holding Corporation of India: Up to 1.08 crore shares

The market expects these institutions to realize significant gains if NSE commands a strong valuation upon listing.

3. Hidden Asset Value Comes into Focus

Many shareholders acquired NSE shares years ago at substantially lower valuations. The IPO brings attention to these hidden assets sitting on corporate balance sheets.

Investors believe the market value of these holdings could be much higher than their carrying value, creating wealth for shareholders.

4. Stronger Balance Sheets Through Mark-to-Market Gains

Apart from the shares being sold in the OFS, institutions will continue to hold substantial stakes in NSE.

A successful listing could result in significant mark-to-market gains on their remaining holdings, potentially strengthening net worth and improving investment portfolio valuations.

5. Positive Sentiment Around India’s Largest Exchange

NSE remains India’s dominant stock exchange and one of the largest exchanges globally in terms of trading activity.

The exchange’s leadership position, profitability, and strategic importance have made NSE one of the most sought-after unlisted companies in India. Investors view ownership in NSE as a premium asset.

6. LIC Benefited Despite Not Being a Selling Shareholder

Interestingly, LIC emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries despite not participating in the OFS.

LIC owns 10.72% of NSE, making it the largest shareholder in the exchange with over 26.52 crore shares.

Investors expect the listing to significantly enhance the value of LIC’s investment, leading to optimism around future value creation.

Why IFCI Shares Declined Despite NSE IPO Buzz

While most NSE-linked stocks rallied, IFCI moved in the opposite direction and declined more than 6%.

1. IFCI Is Not a Direct NSE Shareholder

Unlike SBI, NIACL, GIC RE, and other selling shareholders, IFCI does not directly own NSE shares.

Its exposure comes indirectly through its 52.86% stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which is participating in the OFS.

Investors generally prefer direct beneficiaries of value-unlocking events, leading to relative underperformance in IFCI.

2. Indirect Exposure Limits Immediate Benefits

Market participants believe the economic benefits from SHCIL’s NSE stake sale may not immediately flow through to IFCI shareholders.

This indirect ownership structure created uncertainty compared to companies holding NSE shares directly.

3. Profit Booking After Strong Rally

IFCI shares have witnessed significant gains over recent months amid speculation surrounding NSE’s IPO and potential value unlocking.

Following the official IPO filing, many traders chose to book profits, triggering selling pressure in the stock.

4. Expectations May Have Been Too High

Some investors had anticipated a larger or more immediate value-unlocking event for IFCI.

Once the IPO details became public, the market reassessed the likely financial impact, resulting in a correction in the stock price.

5. Uncertainty Around Cash Flow Realization

Investors remain uncertain about how proceeds from SHCIL’s NSE share sale could eventually benefit IFCI.

This lack of visibility on near-term value realization weighed on investor sentiment.

NSE IPO: Key Selling Shareholders

The proposed NSE IPO will include share sales by:

  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • Bank of Baroda (BOB)
  • General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC RE)
  • The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL)
  • Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd
  • National Insurance Company Ltd
  • United India Insurance Company Ltd
  • Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)
  • Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd
  • MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd

Prominent Investors in NSE

Several renowned investors continue to hold stakes in NSE, including:

  • Radhakishan Damani – 1.56% stake
  • Dolly Khanna – 0.06% stake
  • Raamdeo Agrawal – 0.03% stake
  • Motilal Oswal – 0.03% stake

Their continued ownership highlights long-term confidence in NSE’s business model and growth prospects.

The NSE IPO is being viewed as one of India’s most significant capital market events in recent years. Stocks with direct NSE ownership such as NIACL, GIC RE, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and LIC gained as investors anticipated value unlocking and potential gains from the exchange’s public listing.

In contrast, IFCI fell because its exposure to NSE is indirect through Stock Holding Corporation of India, making the value-unlocking story less immediate and more uncertain.

As the IPO process progresses, investors will continue to closely monitor NSE’s valuation, shareholder gains, and the broader impact on companies holding stakes in India’s largest stock exchange.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #DollyKhanna
  • #GICRE
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #NationalStockExchangeIPO
  • #NIACL
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