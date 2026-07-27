NTPC Share Price Rises After Board Approves ₹12,000 Crore NCD Fundraising

NTPC Ltd shares gained over 1% in early trade on July 27 after the state-owned power giant announced that its board has approved raising up to ₹12,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The company also reported strong operational performance for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), driven by higher power generation, improved plant efficiency, and increased installed capacity.

As of 11:45 AM, NTPC shares were trading at ₹351.25, up 1.17% from the previous close of ₹347.20. The stock opened at ₹353.00, touched an intraday high of ₹353.00, and a low of ₹347.80.

NTPC Board Approves ₹12,000 Crore Fundraising via NCDs

NTPC’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through one or more tranches.

According to the company, the issuance period will begin after shareholders approve the proposal through a special resolution. The fundraising window will remain valid until one year from the date of approval or until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in FY2027-28, whichever is earlier.

The company said that key details of each tranche—including the issue size, tenor, coupon rate, security (if applicable), and listing on the NSE and/or BSE—will be finalized at the time of issuance.

Why Is NTPC Raising Funds Through NCDs?

Non-Convertible Debentures are debt instruments that enable companies to raise long-term capital without issuing additional equity shares.

For NTPC, the proposed ₹12,000 crore fundraising is expected to support future capital expenditure, expansion projects, and refinancing requirements while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders’ ownership.

What Does the ₹12,000 Crore NCD Issue Mean for Investors?

The proposed NCD issuance is generally viewed as a positive development because it allows NTPC to secure long-term funding without diluting shareholder equity.

The additional capital can support the company’s ongoing expansion plans, renewable energy investments, and infrastructure development while maintaining financial flexibility.

However, investors should also monitor the company’s debt levels and future interest costs, especially if borrowing rates remain elevated.

Key Positives

Board approves raising ₹12,000 crore through NCDs .

. No equity dilution for existing shareholders.

Installed capacity increases to 90,904 MW .

. Capacity addition of 1,796 MW during Q1 FY27.

during Q1 FY27. Commercial power generation rises to 93.63 BU .

. Coal-based PLF improves to 76.71% , outperforming the national average.

, outperforming the national average. Stable average tariff supports revenue visibility.

Risks to Watch

While the developments are encouraging, investors should consider a few potential risks:

Higher borrowings could increase interest expenses over time.

Future profitability will depend on electricity demand, fuel costs, and regulatory policies.

Stable tariffs may limit earnings growth if operating costs rise significantly.

NTPC Share Price Today

On July 27, NTPC shares traded in positive territory following the fundraising announcement.

Previous Close: ₹347.20

₹347.20 Open: ₹353.00

₹353.00 High: ₹353.00

₹353.00 Low: ₹347.80

₹347.80 Current Price (11:45 AM): ₹351.25

₹351.25 Change: +1.17%

The modest gain reflects positive investor sentiment following the company’s fundraising plan and healthy operational update.

Final Takeaway

NTPC continues to strengthen its leadership position in India’s power sector through capacity expansion, higher power generation, and improved operating efficiency. The board’s approval to raise ₹12,000 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures provides the company with access to long-term capital without diluting shareholder equity.

With installed capacity now exceeding 90 GW, rising commercial generation, and better plant utilization, NTPC remains well-positioned to support India’s growing energy demand. While investors should monitor debt levels and regulatory developments, the latest announcements reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

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